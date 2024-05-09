Global Robotic Palletizer Market Insights and Case Studies, 2024-2029, Featuring Analysis of FANUC, Kion Group, Kuka, ABB, and Krones Among Other Key Players

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Palletizer Market by Component (Robotic Arm, End-of-Arm Tooling, Control System), Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Application (Bags, Boxes & Cases, Pails & Drums), End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic palletizer market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2029. Modern robotic palletizing systems are highly adaptable and can be reprogrammed to handle different products, sizes, and packaging types. This flexibility allows manufacturers to respond quickly to market changes without significant downtime or additional costs associated with retooling or retraining employees.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Labor Shortage and Need for Workforce Optimization Rising Use of E-Commerce and Logistics Automation Increased Production and Cost Efficiency Wide-Scale Adoption of Articulated Robots

Restraints Technology and Programming Complexity Concerns About Reliability and Durability

Opportunities Increasing Application in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Associated Benefits in Food & Beverage Industry Increased Adoption of Collaborative Robots

Challenges Lack of Awareness and Expertise High Initial Investment Cost







The boxes and cases segment in the robotic palletizer market to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period



Boxes & cases come in a vast array of shapes, sizes, and materials, making them suitable for a wide range of products, due to which they are used for packaging consumer goods such as packaged foods, beverages, household products, and personal care items. Robotic palletizers are employed to palletize boxes and cases of finished products. These systems ensure consistent stacking patterns, optimize pallet density, and facilitate efficient storage and transportation. Boxes & cases are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The market for traditional robots in the robotic palletizer market to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Traditional robots are advanced automation systems designed to perform various manufacturing tasks with precision, speed, and reliability. These robots are widely used across industries to automate repetitive, labor-intensive, and hazardous tasks, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and safety in manufacturing processes. Industrial robots come in various types and configurations, each tailored to specific applications and operational requirements.



The US is expected to hold the largest market size in the North American region during the forecast period.



The US accounted for the largest share of the North American robotic palletizer market in 2023, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period. The US manufacturing sector consists of the electronics, chemical, automotive, petroleum, consumer goods, and food processing industries, which are all growing rapidly. This growth has led to an increased demand for palletizers, especially with the rise of e-commerce and the retail sector. The likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Target invest heavily in robotic palletizing technology for efficient product handling in their fulfillment centers.



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the robotic palletizer market based on component, robot type, application, end-use industry and region. It provides detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the robotic palletizer market. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and actions carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

