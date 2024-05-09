Epredia’s SlideMate™ Laser Printer Named “Best New Technology Solution for Pathology” in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Epredia , a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics and subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), has been selected as the winner of the “Best New Pathology Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Epredia’s SlideMate Laser printer for pathology laboratories.



Epredia’s SlideMate portfolio of slide printers are used in the cancer diagnostics process to identify and help track tissue samples. The company’s newest addition is the SlideMate Laser, designed for clinical laboratories of any size looking to improve sample traceability. SlideMate Laser provides high-resolution, 600-dpi laser printing on microscope slides, enabling laboratories to include more identifying information directly on the tab of the slides that pathologists use in the cancer diagnostics workflow. The technology can embed up to 50 characters in a barcode on each slide, improving both patient sample tracking and efficiency.

SlideMate Laser also enhances laboratory efficiency by optimizing the slide movements through the printer and reducing potential downtime compared to thermal transfer and inkjet printers. Laser technology, along with specialty slides, create indelible markings that can enhance traceability throughout the life of the slide. Having a legible barcode and text on the slide may help reduce instances of unreadable barcodes and the potential to mismanage a specimen. SlideMate Laser PLUS slides have the same adhesion technology as the Epredia Superfrost PLUS™ slides. With both on-demand and batch printing options, SlideMate Laser can integrate into a range of workflows. The laser printer’s software is easy to use and can be directly interfaced to a Laboratory Information System.

“We set out to transform the anatomical pathology market, and SlideMate Laser is the latest addition to our portfolio of precision cancer diagnostics products and services designed to provide a seamless end-to-end laboratory workflow,” said Steven Lynum, President and CEO of Epredia. “The ‘Best New Technology Solution For Pathology’ award from MedTech Breakthrough is incredibly special, and we’ll continue working to improve patient outcomes by providing groundbreaking technologies. Our team remains focused on improving lives by enabling pathologists through enhancing precision cancer diagnostics.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 18 countries around the world.

“SlideMate Laser represents a leap forward in tissue sample tracking. As the area of cancer diagnostics keeps growing, so, too, do the needs for digital pathology software and hardware. Laboratories can now make a smooth transition to precision laser printing for reduced cost and better outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Epredia’s breakthrough line of smart solutions offers flexible options that can match any pathology laboratory’s needs, strengthening the end-result for both optimum patient outcomes and research, today and into the future. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Epredia team for their well-deserved 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award win.”

Epredia also offers the specialized slides used with SlideMate Laser. This includes non-adhesion slides with Superfrost™ technology and adhesion slides with Superfrost PLUS™ technology to maximize tissue adherence. Slides are available in five colors, which laboratories can use to coordinate downstream activities. In addition, the Epredia team offers installation and connectivity support.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings in 2019. Epredia has operations in major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com .

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2022 were JPY 356.4 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries. www.phchd.com