RTI Connext® Named “Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution” in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, today announced that RTI Connext® has been selected as winner of the “Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution” award in the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough . RTI has extensive expertise in distributed, real-time communications, with over 2,000 design wins across mission-critical industries. In MedTech, RTI enables transformative innovation across surgical robotics, patient monitoring, critical care, and medical imaging.

Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard, Connext offers a data-centric software infrastructure, where distributed applications are able to seamlessly and securely access real-time data flowing anywhere in the system. This decentralized connectivity provides the foundation for interoperable, modular, and scalable MedTech solutions. Connext also includes a set of tools and SDKs that help product teams expedite the entire development lifecycle from design to production.

“Connectivity is the foundation for technologies that are transforming the MedTech industry,” said Darren Porras, Market Development Manager, Medical at RTI. “With Connext, product teams can design software-defined, digital architectures that integrate robotics, AI, visualization, and sensing to achieve adaptable solutions across programs and product lines. We’re proud to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough and will continue to support MedTech companies, spanning a variety of clinical procedures, to improve patient outcomes and clinical efficiency.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Surgical Robotics, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“The healthcare industry requires smart, connected devices to process high-speed data and leverage interoperable applications and systems across components, platforms, and networks,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “RTI’s technology delivers on this need, providing a data-centric framework where distributed applications are able to seamlessly access data flowing anywhere in the system. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire RTI team for taking home our ‘Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution’ award.”

With Connext, product teams can focus on application development instead of infrastructure, and intelligent architectures will help teams achieve faster product life cycles. RTI is a trusted and strategic partner of leading MedTech companies to simplify and solve the challenges of connected healthcare.

To learn more about RTI in MedTech , please visit the RTI website .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

