Jayman BUILT reinforces its commitment to MS Canada with an additional donation of $10,000 after reaching 10,000 social media followers

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jayman BUILT (Jayman) is thrilled to announce that it is donating an additional $10,000 to MS Canada after its support with a creative social media initiative, $10K for 10,000 followers. This is in addition to the almost $1.5 million of support that Jayman has provided over the last nine years as the title sponsor of the Jayman BUILT MS Walk that takes place each May in the fight to end MS.



The goal of this initiative was to increase Jayman’s Instagram followers to 10,000, in turn donating an additional $10,000 to MS Canada ahead of the 2024 MS Walk. This was achieved in just two weeks in a collaborative effort to help raise funds for important research and support for the MS community to help the over 90,000 Canadians living with MS.

Cheque presentations were made in both Calgary and Edmonton. Jayman and MS Canada representatives celebrated the innovative campaign that has helped broaden the online conversation about MS and its impacts on Canadians. Researcher Dr. Carlos Camara-Lemarroy also shared the latest developments in the world of MS research.

“Multiple sclerosis has touched the lives of countless Canadians, including several of our Jayman employees,” says Dave Hooge, Chief Operating Officer, Jayman BUILT. “Our dedication to MS Canada is unwavering. We stand committed until a cure is found, and we take immense pride in witnessing the tangible impact of our fundraising efforts through events like the Jayman BUILT MS Walk.”

MS is a neurological disease that can affect vision, memory and mobility. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day and it is the most common neurological disease among young adults in Canada with 60 per cent of adults diagnosed between the age of 20 and 49 years old. Anyone can be affected by MS, but women are up to three times more likely to be diagnosed.

“MS Canada is grateful for our continued partnership with Jayman BUILT as the title sponsor of Alberta’s MS Walk,” says Meredith Bongers, Senior Director, Community, Western Canada, MS Canada. “Support like this assures people living with MS know that they are not alone. Every dollar raised helps provide support programs and fuels fundamental research, driving us closer to understanding, halting, and ultimately preventing MS.”

2024 Jayman BUILT MS Walks are set to kick off at between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Sunday, May 26, across various locations in the province: Calgary (North Glenmore Park), Edmonton (Rundle Park), Red Deer (Bower Ponds Amphitheater), St. Paul (Lagasse Park), Lethbridge (Henderson Lake Park) and Medicine Hat (Strathcona Island Park).

Jayman has proudly entered two teams that will be participating in this year’s Calgary and Edmonton events.

For more information about Jayman in the community, please visit https://www.jayman.com/why-jayman/jayman-in-the-community/.

For more information about the Jayman BUILT MS Walk and to find an MS Walk in your community, please visit mswalks.ca.

About Jayman BUILT

For over 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 30,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for improved policies and systems that will better support Canadians living with MS. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand, and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

Media inquiries

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-815-5626

llibin@brooklinepr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21f4d38a-6da8-4797-a13f-370f25f648fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b02233b8-d3df-4c46-9c57-be805f244d37