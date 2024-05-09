Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovators Honored in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization’s 8th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Connected Healthcare, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Our 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are driving transformative advancements that redefine patient care, streamline clinical operations and enhance overall healthcare outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “The winners’ breakthrough solutions embody the promise of a future where cutting-edge technologies seamlessly merge with healthcare, revolutionizing how we prevent, diagnose, treat and manage our health and medical conditions. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Clinical and Health Administration

Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award: Science 37

Best Overall Health Informatics Solution: Navina

Best Overall Health Administration Software: Maverick Medical AI

Best Overall Healthcare Operations Solution: Atlas Health

Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Rauland

Health Administration Innovation Award: Nym

Care Management & Delivery

Best Care Coordination Platform: RapidAI

Best Care Delivery Platform: Artisight

Best Care Orchestration Platform: Bamboo Health

Care Management Innovation Award: BrainCheck, BrainCheck Plan

Best Care Management Solution Provider: Zyter|TruCare

Patient Engagement

Best Patient Relationship Management Solution: VMS BioMarketing

Patient Relationship Innovation Award: TeleVox Patient Relationship Management Enterprise Edition

Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: Quantum Health

Best Patient Communication Solution: Artera

Best Patient Portal: Scout Clinical

Best Mobile App for Patient Engagement: Datacubed Health

Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform: WellSky, WellSky Patient

Best Overall Patient Engagement Service: Greenphire

Patient Engagement Innovation Award: b.well Connected Health

Best Overall Patient Engagement Company: Carenet Health

Patient Experience

Best Patient Experience Solution: Orthofix STIM onTrack

Patient Experience Innovation Award: Outcomes4Me

Best Patient Experience Solution Provider: Lucid Hearing

Practice Management

Practice Management Innovation Award: Jane

Best Practice Management Solution Provider: SimplePractice

Electronic Health Records

Best Electronic Health Record Solution: CompuGroup Medical

Best Electronic Health Record Service: CliniComp

EHR Innovation Award: HiMS ExiomEHR

Privacy & Compliance

Best Compliance Solution: MedTrainer

Compliance Management Innovation Award: RFX Solutions

Genomics

Genomics Innovation Award: YouScript

Best Overall Genomics Company: Genome Medical

PharmaTech

Best Pharmacy Commerce System: Emporos

Medication Payments Innovation Award: GoodRx

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare

Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Cardiosense

Best IoT Healthcare Security Solution: CenTrak

Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Real-Time Innovations (RTI), RTI Connext®

Artificial Intelligence

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: IQVIA SmartSolve Enterprise QMS (eQMS)

AI Innovation Award: Elsevier ClinicalKey AI

Data & Analytics

Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution: Gainwell

Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: LexisNexis® Health Equity

Best Provider Data Management Platform: symplr

Best Data Visualization Solution: Inovalon, Inovalon Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) Market Insights

Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: MultiPlan

Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider: Ontada

Health and Fitness

Best Virtual Health Coach: Pivot

Best Nutrition Mobile App: MyFitnessPal

Telehealth

Best Telehealth Mobile App: Talkspace

Best Overall Mobile Health Solution: Healthy.io

Best Overall Telemedicine Platform: Bicycle Health

Virtual Care

Best Virtual Care Platform: Omada Health

Best Virtual Care Solution: TimelyCare

Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution: Validic

Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Zebra Technologies, HC20 and HC50 rugged mobile computer series

Virtual Care Innovation Award: AmplifyMD

Medical Device

Best New Technology Solution – Imaging: Lantheus MK-6240

Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Exo

Best New Technology Solution – Monitoring: Medtronic HealthCast™ intelligent patient monitoring portfolio

Best New Technology Solution – Diagnostic: Babson Diagnostics, BetterWay™

Best New Technology Solution – Surgical: Asensus Surgical

Best New Technology Solution – Pathology: Epredia, Epredia SlideMate Laser

Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: Hologic, Hologic Genius AI® Detection 2.0

Best New Technology Solution – Biopsy: Body Vision Medical

Best New Technology Solution – ECG: HeartBeam

Best New Technology Solution – Pain Management: AppliedVR

Best New Technology Solution – Hearing Aid: Starkey Genesis AI

Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: triLift by Lumenis

Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: MDI Health

Best New Technology Solution – Orthodontics: Grin

Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Zimmer Biomet (ZM), Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia

Medical Device Innovation Award: Iterative Health

Best Overall Medical Device Solution: Canary Medical, canturio™te

Best Overall Medical Device Company: Olympus

Healthcare Cybersecurity

Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: KSI Keyboards

Best Patient Data Security Solution: rf IDEAS

Best Cloud Security Solution: MedStack

Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: HYAS Infosec

Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award: Hypori

Clinical Trial Technology

Clinical Trial Innovation Award: Medidata

Best Clinical Trial Technology Solution Provider: HumanFirst

Healthcare Payments & InsurTech

Healthcare Payments Innovation Award: Waystar

Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award: Carallel Health

Home Health Care

Best In-Home Testing Solution: Reperio Health

Holistic & Mental Health

Mental Health Innovation Award: Woebot Health

Best Overall Mental Health Solution: Castle Biosciences, Inc., IDgenetix

Industry Leadership

Best Overall MedTech Company: Corza Medical

Best MedTech Startup: PicnicHealth

Best MedTech Company CEO: Sloan Saunders, Intellihealth

Best Overall MedTech Software: Veeva MedTech

Best Overall Digital Health Company: Welldoc

