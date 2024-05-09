MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference announcing new inclusive and accessible tennis program

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

The Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre invites media to attend a press conference announcing the launch of an exciting new tennis program. This program will create the opportunity for more Calgarians to experience the joy of the sport.

Additionally, media can view and take photos of the Billie Jean King Cup trophy onsite. The Billie Jean King Cup is the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sport, with over 120 nations competing in 2023. Team Canada won the cup in 2023 and the trophy is now making its way across the country giving Canadians the opportunity to get up close and personal to the historic trophy.

WHO:

Speakers will include:

Danny Da Costa, CEO, Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre

Dr. Shelley Spaner, MD FRCPC & Partner, Mayfair Diagnostics

Dr. Julie Hong, MD, CCFP



WHEN:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Press conference begins: 12:00 p.m.

Press conference concludes: 12:30 p.m.

Interviews and photo opportunities: 12:40 p.m. onward



WHERE:

Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre

295 90 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta

RSVP:

Media are asked to RSVP no later than 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Media Contact & RSVP:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

rhurl@brooklinepr.com