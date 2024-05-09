Narcotics Scanner Market to Reach $13.77 Billion by 2033; Rising Incidents of Drug Trafficking to Propel Growth

Newark, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2023 global narcotics scanner market will reach USD 13.77 billion in 2033. Narcotics scanners are essential instruments for identifying illicit drugs, or "narcotics," in a variety of settings. Narcotics scanners are used for various applications, most of which are related to public health, law enforcement, and security. To screen people, bags, goods, and cars at transportation hubs, including airports, seaports, and border crossings, drug scanners are essential. These scanners improve general security protocols and aid in the prevention of drug smuggling. They are also essential to the upkeep of security in prisons, where they are used to screen visitors and stop drugs from being smuggled into the facility. Law enforcement organizations use narcotics scanners for various tasks, such as forensic investigations, traffic stops, and raids.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14260



These scanners help in drug detection, drug trafficking suspect capture, and evidence collection for legal proceedings. Forensic labs also use narcotics scanners to identify and analyze substances, which helps with legal cases and criminal investigations. Government organizations like law enforcement, border security, customs, and immigration authorities utilize drug scanners. By stopping the flow of illegal narcotics, they help prevent crime by decreasing drug trafficking and associated criminal activity.



Scope of Carbon Wheels Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 7 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 13.77 billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, Regions

Key Insight of the Global Narcotics Scanner Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically speaking, North America serves as an important transit centre for global drug trafficking routes. Being close to important drug-producing regions such as South America and Mexico means that border crossings and ports of entry need to have strong drug detection protocols in place. The need for efficient detection methods is further fueled by the high rates of drug use in North America. There is a significant demand in the area for illegal narcotics such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic drugs. Narcotics scanners are crucial in North America due to border security concerns. North America is a leader in drug detection due in part to technological advances. Leading producers and inventors of detection technologies reside in the area, where cutting-edge equipment, such as drug scanners, is constantly improved.



In 2023, the handheld segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 2.59 billion.



The product type segment is divided into table-top, handheld, and walkthrough. In 2023, the handheld segment dominated the market with a 37% market share and revenue of 2.59 billion.



In 2023, the ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 3.08 billion.



The technology segment is divided ion mobility spectrometry (IMS), contraband detection equipment, visual inspection system, and infrared spectroscopy. In 2023, the ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 3.08 billion.



In 2023, the airports segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 2.66 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into airports, public transportation, defence and military, law enforcement, and others. In 2023, the airports segment dominated the market with a 38% market share and revenue of 2.66 billion.



Personalized your customization here: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14260



Advancement in market



To combat the drug problem, the Tripura administration asked the Central Administration to open a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) branch in Agartala. The state government intends to purchase a full-body scanner for cars carrying drugs, even though in the last three years, the police have confiscated drugs valued at over Rs. 101.66 crores. Almost 2,000 people have been taken into custody to dismantle the network, and certain NDPS cases have been forwarded to a Special Investigation Team.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rise in drug trafficking instances.



Significant increases in drug trafficking have been caused by factors such as ongoing market demand, profitable profit margins, lax governance, and an increase in international wars. Traffickers can operate comparatively freely in areas impacted by political unrest and violence because of poor governance and corruption. Thus, throughout the projected period, the growing number of drug trafficking incidences would support the market's growth and development by driving up demand for drug scanners.



Restraints: The substances scanner's limitations.



The lowest concentration of a material needed for the scanner to record a positive result is referred to as a detection threshold in drug scanners. When compounds are highly diluted or combined with other materials, narcotics scanners may have trouble detecting drugs in low quantities. This could result in false negatives, in which drugs are present but go unnoticed. This restriction is especially important when drug traffickers try to hide drugs by diluting or combining them with non-toxic substances. False positives can be caused by compounds that are legal but present in the environment, interference from other materials, or residual from those substances. External elements like dust or electromagnetic interference may also impact scanner performance. False positives may cause needless hiccups and inquiries. Thus, the market expansion will be hampered by the limitations of the drug scanner.



Opportunities: Technological Progress.



Technological developments that have improved drug scanners and will propel the market's growth over the forecast period include detecting technologies, miniaturization, spectral analysis, data analytics, and covert surveillance. With techniques like mass spectrometry, chromatography, X-ray scanners, and millimeter-wave scanners, detection technologies have improved sensitivity and accuracy to find hidden narcotics. Advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms analyse enormous datasets to detect smuggling routes and predict areas of high drug activity. This allows for a more effective use of resources. Integrated detection systems improve performance and accuracy by combining various technologies into unified platforms for improved drug detection. Throughout the projected period, these developments will propel the market's expansion.



Challenges: The proliferation of concealment techniques.



Drug traffickers employ concealment techniques to evade detection by law enforcement and security personnel. These methods encompass various strategies, including physical concealment, body packing, chemical masking, integration into materials, technology-assisted concealment, and false compartments and decoys. These concealment techniques highlight the adaptability and innovation of drug traffickers in circumventing law enforcement efforts. Understanding these techniques is crucial for law enforcement agencies to stay ahead of evolving smuggling tactics and interdict illegal drug shipments successfully. These techniques will continue to challenge the market's growth.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@thebrainyinsights.com | +1-315-215-1633



Some of the major players operating in the global narcotics scanner market are:



• KLIPPER ENTERPRISES

• FLIR Systems Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Aventura Technologies, Inc.

• Astrophysics Inc.

• NUCTECH COMPANY LTD

• OSI Systems, Inc.

• SMITHS GROUP PLC

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Viken Detection



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Table-top

• Handheld

• Walkthrough



By Technology



• Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

• Contraband Detection Equipment

• Visual Inspection System

• Infrared Spectroscopy



By End User



• Airports

• Public Transportation

• Defence and Military

• Law Enforcement

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14260/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com