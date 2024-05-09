Global Healthcare Construction Projects Insights Report 2024: Track Over $625 Billion Worth of Projects in the Pipeline

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Construction Projects (Q1 2024) - Project Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis on construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



Rising healthcare demand globally will be supported by a strong pipeline of health infrastructure projects, with the publisher's tracking global healthcare construction projects with a total value of $625.4 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage), as of March 2024. The North America region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at $245.8 billion, ahead of Western Europe's $136.1 billion and North-East Asia's $58.7 billion.



