Saputo Inc. Awarded Gender Parity Certifications from Women in Governance

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company) is proud to announce its Dairy Division (Canada), Dairy Division (USA), and Corporate Services have been recognized with gender parity certifications from Women in Governance, a North American non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women through their career advancement. These certifications recognize the Company’s continued efforts in promoting and supporting women's leadership development and representation at all levels of the organization.

“At Saputo, we believe every woman can and should have the chance to build a rewarding career and thrive within our organization,” said Gaétane Wagner, Chief Human Resources Officer at Saputo Inc. “These certifications are a testament to our deep commitment to advance gender balance, and to the concrete actions we are taking to create an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of their gender or background, has the opportunity to succeed.”

Gender parity certifications are awarded following a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s initiatives across three areas – strategy, actions, and results – performed by Women in Governance and supported by an external committee.

The certifications stem largely from the many strategies Saputo has introduced to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in recent years.

Advancing Gender Balance: Launched in 2023, this initiative aims to increase the representation of women at senior levels, ultimately building a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline in the process.

Launched in 2023, this initiative aims to increase the representation of women at senior levels, ultimately building a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline in the process. Leadership Development Programs: Saputo’s leadership development programs are designed to equip leaders with the tools and resources they need to better support every person on their team, enabling them to realize their full potential.

Saputo’s leadership development programs are designed to equip leaders with the tools and resources they need to better support every person on their team, enabling them to realize their full potential. Unconscious Bias Training: In 2019, the Company introduced unconscious bias training to improve decision-making and ensure managers are better equipped to recognize bias.

In 2019, the Company introduced unconscious bias training to improve decision-making and ensure managers are better equipped to recognize bias. DE&I Executive Council: Comprised of employees from each of our divisions, Saputo’s DE&I Executive Council strives to promote a work environment that facilitates a broader exchange of perspectives and cultivates the next generation of female and diverse leaders within the Company.

Last fall, Saputo was also recognized as one of the World’s Top Companies for Women by Forbes magazine for a second year in a row. To compile the ranking, the magazine and its partners surveyed worker satisfaction at multinational institutions across the world with regards to gender-related topics, such as opportunities for advancement, pay equity, and supportive policies for women in the workplace.

Learn more about Saputo’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace here.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity Certification™, inspiring events, as well as governance training and mentoring programs.

More about Women in Governance: https://womeningovernance.world

