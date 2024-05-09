Emerging Trends in UK Micromobility and Insurance Coverage Unveiled

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micromobility in Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the growth of micromobility in the UK and Europe. It looks at the types of micromobility vehicle, the services that are offered within the shared and micromobility space, as well as key regulations in major economies around the theme. It then takes a UK focus on insurance implications for owners, users, and renters of micromobility vehicles and finishes with some analysis of key players within the sector.



Shared mobility services are growing in popularity across most major cities (although not without some degree of contention). Rental e-bikes and e-scooters are common sights across most capitals in Europe as younger consumers make use of these cheap and accessible vehicles. The rapid growth of micromobility across the UK and Europe has created a huge number of opportunities to insurers.



Scope

The analyst's 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey indicates that 40.5% of UK consumers own a bicycle. For consumers under the age of 40 and living in London, this figure rises to 45.8%.

Shared mobility is a hugely popular transport method: there were over 11 million rides on Santander Cycles in London in 2022. In January 2024, Transport for London announced it will be increasing its number of e-bikes from 600 to 2,000 to keep up with growing demand for the service.

Embedded insurance is a major distribution opportunity in the micromobility space. 21.6% of UK e-scooter policies were sold at the point of sale of the e-scooter, with the majority of these done online.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. Background and Summary of Micromobility

2.1 What is micromobility?

2.2 What vehicles are most attributed to micromobility?

2.3 How do consumers and businesses use these vehicles?

2.4 What are key regulations in major countries?

3. Insurance Dynamics in Micromobility

3.1 Private micromobility is a fast-growing market for insurance

3.2 Insurtechs and legacy insurers have a role to play in micromobility

4. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aviva

Direct Line

AXA

Cycleplan

Zurich

Hiscox

Bikesure

Allianz

Laka

Bikmo

Zego

Yellow Jersey

Tier

Dott

Voi

Ginger

Deliveroo

Uber

