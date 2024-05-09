Hyaluronic Acid Market Surges to USD 18.75 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 8.7% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.04 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.75 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=42223

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Hyaluronic Acid Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Allergan, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED By Application, By Source, By End-User, By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Hyaluronic Acid Market Overview

Growing Demand for Anti-Aging Cosmetics: The growing demand for anti-aging skincare products is fueling the Hyaluronic Acid Market. The product's capacity to retain moisture and increase skin volume improves its effectiveness, making it attractive to discerning consumers who desire a more youthful appearance. The surge in demand for cosmetics enriched with hyaluronic acid is driving sales and contributing to the expansion of the market.

Expanding Applications in Medical Procedures: The diverse uses of hyaluronic acid in medical operations, namely in the treatment of osteoarthritis and ocular surgeries, contribute to the growth of the market. Due to its biocompatibility and lubricating characteristics, it is essential in viscosupplementation and intraocular lens implants, which has led to increased demand from healthcare practitioners and patients.

Rising Awareness of Joint Health: The increasing prevalence of joint-related diseases in the elderly population has led to a growing awareness of the effectiveness of hyaluronic acid in reducing joint discomfort and enhancing mobility. The demand for orthopedic treatments based on hyaluronic acid is increased, providing patients with non-invasive options instead of traditional therapies and operations, therefore promoting the expansion of the market.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=42223

High Production Costs: The Hyaluronic Acid Market encounters the obstacle of exorbitant production expenses as a result of intricate extraction procedures and restricted accessibility of appropriate raw materials. This imposes limitations on producers' profit margins and could result in inflated product prices, thus impeding market entry and expansion.

Regulatory Hurdles in Key Regions: The strict restrictions that control the utilization and dissemination of hyaluronic acid in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics create substantial obstacles for companies trying to enter the market in important regions. Adhering to various regulatory frameworks necessitates significant investments in research and development, which in turn leads to delays in product introductions and hinders the expansion of the industry.

Limited Raw Material Availability: The Hyaluronic Acid Market has the challenge of limited access to raw materials, specifically high molecular weight hyaluronic acid. Relying on animal-derived sources worsens supply chain difficulties, resulting in inconsistent production and shortages, which limits the potential for market expansion.

Geographic Dominance:

The Hyaluronic Acid Market has varying geographical domination, with Asia Pacific emerging as a prominent participant owing to its strong cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors. North America is a close follower in terms of healthcare expenditure and has an increasing elderly population. Europe has a substantial market share due to the progress made in medical technologies. These regions exert dominance as a result of their robust research and development capabilities and advantageous regulatory regimes, which significantly influence the global market landscape.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Allergan, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Hyaluronic Acid Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Hyaluronic Acid Market into Application, Source, End-User, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Hyaluronic Acid Market, by Application Dermal Fillers Ophthalmic Surgery Osteoarthritis Treatment Wound Healing

Hyaluronic Acid Market, by Source Animal-derived Hyaluronic Acid Microbial Fermentation

Hyaluronic Acid Market, by End-User Cosmetics and Personal Care Medical and Healthcare Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Hyaluronic Acid Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Aesthetic Fillers Market Size By Product Type(Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxyl apatite), By Applications(Wrinkles on the face, Facial lines), By End-Users(Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Size By Product (Single-Phase Products, Duplex Products), By Application (Wrinkle Correction, Lip Augmentation, Non-surgical Rhinoplasty, Face Contouring and Volumization, Treatment for Scars), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Dermatology Clinics, Aesthetic Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Joint Pain Injections Market Size By Type (Steroid Joint Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections), By Application (Shoulder & Elbow, Knee & Ankle), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Food Grade Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Size By Source Type (Animal-Derived, Microbial Fermentation, Bio-Enzymatic Extraction), By Grade (High Molecular Weight (HMW) Hyaluronic Acid, Low Molecular Weight (LMW) Hyaluronic Acid), By End-Use Applications (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Dermatology Lasers Manufacturers on a quest to flawlessness

Visualize Hyaluronic Acid Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.