Global Airport Retailing Report, 2018-2024 & 2028: $55 Billion Market Analysis, Drivers, Inhibitors, Forecasts, Brands and Trends

This report provides an overview of the Global Airport Retailing which includes analysis, drivers, inhibitors, market forecasts, brands and trends in the Global Airport Retailing 2018-2028



In 2023, the airport retail market is expected to have grown 17.9% to reach $35.2bn, now far surpassing the value of the market in 2019. The global airport market is expected to grow 13.0% in 2024 gradually softening year-on-year, with a CAGR of 9.6% between 2023 and 2028 to reach $55.7bn in 2028.

Rising demand for beauty products is expected to surpass other categories in the coming years, driven by the convenience of buying and carrying these items while traveling, unlike bulkier goods such as alcoholic beverages and food. Airport retailers are also adopting digital initiatives to enhance the customer experience and streamline in-store operations.

This includes virtual assistance, chatbots, and mobile apps - equipped with beacon technology to send personalized notifications and offers to travelers as they navigate through the airport. Local e-wallets also improve the efficiency of transactions within airports



Scope

Rising passenger numbers fuel the Asia-Pacific region, which takes the greatest share of the global airport retail market

Soaring demand for beauty products will remain the largest airport category across regions

Airport expansion encourages travel retailers to adopt digital innovation

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Drivers and Inhibitors

Key Trends in the Global Airport Retail

Key Retail Innovation

Tourism Landscape

Global Airport Market Size and Forecasts

Regional Sales and Forecasts

Americas Airport Retail

APAC Airport Retail

Europe Airport Retail

MEA Airport Retail

Competitive Landscape: Global Airport Retailer Profiles

Global Airport Retailer Profiles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dufry(Avolta)

China Duty free Group

Lotte Duty Free

Lagardere Travel Retail

Duty Free Americas

Gebr Heinemann

DFS

Dubai Duty Free

Aer Rianta International

King Power International

