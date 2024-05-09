Global Rail Construction Insights Report 2024: Track Over $6 Trillion of Projects in the Pipeline

Dublin, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rail Construction Projects (Q1 2024) - Project Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



The global railway projects pipeline is valued at $6.05 trillion. North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $2.42 trillion. The second largest is the railway project pipeline in South Asia which totals $734 billion, followed by Western Europe, which has a pipeline value of $669.8 billion and North America which records a pipeline of $637.4 billion.



Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the raill construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jhm2e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.