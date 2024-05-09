Arizona Digestive Health Expands Services with New Physicians in Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Digestive Health is pleased to announce the addition of two respected physicians, Dr. Prabhakar Swaroop and Dr. Sirish Rao, to its Scottsdale location at 5111 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ . ADH is a proud partner of GI Alliance , the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

The expansion comes in response to the retirement of three esteemed physicians at the facility. Dr. Swaroop and Dr. Rao bring a wealth of experience and expertise in gastroenterology, having previously served with distinction at Honor Health, a prominent hospital system in Phoenix.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Swaroop and Dr. Rao to our team at Arizona Digestive Health," says Dr. Parag Chokshi , president of Arizona Digestive Health. "Their arrival marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients in the Scottsdale area."

Dr. Swaroop treats general GI issues with a very strong interest in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

"In this day and age of innovation, especially in the field of Advanced IBD, getting to an appropriate treatment - be it biologic, small molecule or even traditional medicines - is key…,” says Dr. Swaroop. “And it should be a joint decision arrived at early in the course by everyone that we will achieve the goal of getting back to normality.”

Dr. Rao's specialties include general gastroenterology with a special interest in liver disease.

"At ADH we treat the whole patient, not just the disease; our team has what we’ve all dreamed about - experienced physicians dedicated to achieving that primary goal of making our patients feel comfortable to feel a whole lot better,” says Dr. Rao. “We want our patients to feel empowered.”

Arizona Digestive Health in Scottsdale offers comprehensive gastroenterology services, including timely office and endoscopy appointments. Patients can expect expedited scheduling, with same or next-day appointments available with a single call or text. Updated PatientPoint screens adorn the waiting room and exam rooms, designed to share important health information with patients about their procedures, with interactive visual aides.

With the recent breakthrough announcement that Vedolizumab has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for patients suffering from Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, ADH physicians are empowered to offer the new subcutaneous medication to patients who have been properly diagnosed with CD or UC – the two most common forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Both Dr. Swaroop and Dr. Rao are affiliated with ICP and are available on Tigertext for enhanced communication and collaboration with referring physicians.

Additionally, Kresta Schaefer, PA-C, brings her expertise to the practice, ensuring continuity of care and personalized treatment options for patients. With a background in various medical fields, including gastroenterology, cardiology, and transplant medicine, Kresta prioritizes open communication and patient education.

"I am dedicated to providing the same high level of care as my physician colleagues," says Schaefer. "My goal is to build trust with my patients and ensure they understand their treatment plans and options."

Dr. Swaroop, Dr. Rao, and Schaffer are committed to upholding Arizona Digestive Health's reputation for excellence in patient care and look forward to serving the Scottsdale community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Arizona Digestive Health - Scottsdale or call 602-254-6686 today.

About Arizona Digestive Health:

Our board-certified gastroenterologists in Arizona serve the needs of the community by diagnosing and treating diseases and conditions of the digestive system, which includes the esophagus, stomach, large intestine/colon, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. With our extensive combined knowledge, experience, and resources, we aim to provide the best possible patient-centric care. Some of the services we offer at Arizona Digestive Health include expert consultations to evaluate your personal digestive needs, endoscopic procedures like routine colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (EGD), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and further diagnostic tests like the esophageal manometry and the anorectal manometry. If you require routine diagnostic care or treatment for ongoing GI conditions, please contact our location to request a consultation.