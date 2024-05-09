Empowering, Successful Business Mentor And Coach Challenges Entrepreneurs To Ask “Why NOT Me?” With Their Next Big Idea

Charleston, SC, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest book to hit the entrepreneurial business sphere comes from an author with an astounding resume.

Coming from a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Monroe, LA, Mashi Epting faced immense challenges—but chose education as her path out of poverty. Today, she helps others transform and grow their businesses. With her new release Turn Your Million Dollar Idea Into a Million Dollar Business Vol: I, Mashi shares a life-changing message with readers:

You have the ability to create your own opportunity and potential.

Turn Your Million Dollar Idea Into a Million Dollar Business Vol: I is a motivating narrative of how to harness personal success. Mashi uses her personal life experiences as a foundation to build the readers a step-by-step guide to establishing an abundant business and life.

“I want [readers] to understand that being valuable is what gets them to their desired success,” said Mashi. “I want them to wake up excited thinking “Why Not Me?” vs “Why Me?”

Turn Your Million Dollar Idea Into a Million Dollar Business Vol: I is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Twitter: @whoismashi

Facebook: Mashi Epting or Whoismashi

Instagram: @Whoismashi

Threads: @whosimashi

Linkedin: Mashi Epting

About the Author:

Mashi Epting is a multi-faceted business mogul, dedicated to helping others transform and grow their businesses. At the age of 17, Mashi became a mother, and the responsibilities that followed shaped her determination. Through her entrepreneurial endeavors, Mashi has fostered numerous businesses and extended the same empowering opportunities to others. For over a decade Mashi has worked to help advance and drive others to success through her knowledge of business and finance. In addition to her extensive experience, Mashi is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist, certified clinical medical assistant innovator, and a well-regarded mentor.

Media Contact: Mashi P. Epting, mashiperee@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Mashi P. Epting

