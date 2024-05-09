RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard University -- Eight years into Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has made significant strides with digital innovations and enhanced access to quality care. Strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, and talent, have led to advancements revolutionizing patient care delivery and elevating the standards of healthcare locally. These efforts have notably raised the average life expectancy, reduced mortality rates, and enhanced overall well-being across the Kingdom.

Central to these achievements, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC), renowned for its specialized care and treatments across critical fields such as oncology, cardiology, organ transplantation, and genetics has positioned itself as a leader in specialized patient care, taking the charge towards a brighter, healthier future for the Kingdom. Through its commitment to pioneering digital health initiatives, comprehensive educational programs, and novel research endeavors, it is reshaping the local landscape, and setting new standards of efficiency and accessibility.

In an era defined by technological advancements, and with the Kingdom’s push towards digitalization, KFSH&RC stands at the forefront of digital health integration among its local peers, leveraging cutting-edge telemedicine services, virtual consultations, and AI-driven tools such as the ANFAL AI System that transforms patient outcomes through predictive insights and personalized care, ensuring the best outcomes for patient satisfaction.

KFSH&RC’s digital health initiatives extend to addressing broader health threats through technologies such as Whole Genomic Sequencing (WGS) and Advanced Radiation Therapy. The hospital has also pioneered organ transplantation by performing the world's first fully robotic liver transplant and introduced to the region innovations like the Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV), enhancing patient recovery and experience. These technologies facilitate personalized treatment plans and improve the accuracy and speed of medical diagnostics, contributing significantly to the elevation of patient care standards and a sustainable, resilient healthcare infrastructure in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program.

KFSH&RC continues to push the boundaries of medical research addressing pressing health challenges and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s public health landscape, with discoveries like the PfAP2-MRP gene crucial for malaria treatment and the identification of the new Riyadhensis bacteria strain. These discoveries have not only improved diagnostic accuracy but also facilitated early interventions, ensuring timely and effective patient support, in line with the national objectives to reduce chronic disease prevalence.

These comprehensive efforts are supported by KFSH&RC’s robust educational initiatives, which prepare the next generation of medical professionals through training programs and international collaborations.

Recognized by ‘Brand Finance’ in 2024 as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for the second consecutive year, placing 9th in Saudi Arabia and 28th in the Middle East. Additionally, KFSH&RC stands out as the only hospital worldwide to be ranked among its country's top ten most valuable brands.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) stands as a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, envisioned to be the optimal choice for every patient seeking specialized healthcare. The hospital boasts a rich history in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation, neurosciences, and genetics.

In 2024, "Brand Finance" ranked King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre as the top academic medical centre in the Middle East and Africa, and among the top 20 globally for the second consecutive year. Additionally, in 2024, it was recognized as one of the leading global healthcare providers by Newsweek magazine.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, a royal decree was issued on December 21, 2021, to transform the hospital into an independent, non-profit, government-owned entity, paving the way for a comprehensive transformation program aimed at achieving global leadership in healthcare through excellence and innovation.

