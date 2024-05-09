Titan Garage Doors Offers Reliable Repair Services in Coquitlam

Coquitlam, BC, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Garage Doors LTD provides trusted service, high-end garage doors, and quality replacement parts. Through custom-tailored solutions to accommodate different budgets and needs, the company's well-trained and experienced commercial and residential garage door technicians offer installations and repairs for various types and styles of garage doors.

Property owners often resort to internet searches for repair advice in the event of garage door malfunctions. However, given the various garage doors, such guidance can be wrong and sometimes lead to further damage. Titan Garage Doors addresses this issue by providing 24/7 availability and same-day service. This approach ensures efficient and timely repair services, helping to mitigate the risk of improper fixes caused by DIY repairs and potentially avoiding future emergencies.

The company's repair and replacement services address issues, including bent/damaged panels, off-track garage doors, and worn-out door hardware. The team's service protocol includes a detailed inspection, focusing on critical parts like cables, springs, Hinges and rollers. Based on this evaluation, the technicians determine the necessary course of action, whether it involves balancing, repairing, or replacing hardware.

During standard maintenance checks, the technicians might suggest several enhancements, including noise reduction measures, door alignment and levelling, weatherproofing, and security features like lock repairs to ensure the garage door's optimal performance and safety.

To ensure components such as a garage door opener Coquitlam or remote function optimally, Titan Garage Doors recommends that property owners conduct regular inspections and monitor their performance. If any irregularities or sluggish responses are noticed, the technicians are available to address these issues promptly.

The team is committed to sharing its expertise with clients regarding hardware components such as transmitters, remotes, sensors, gears/sockets, belts/chains, and motors. This empowers clients to better understand their garage door systems and make informed decisions about maintenance and repairs.

While prioritizing around-the-clock garage door repairs, Titan Garage Doors also serves as a valuable resource by showcasing the market's top 7 garage door openers. Leveraging its industry expertise, the team carefully selects options for a smooth, secure, and effortless experience. Whether clients have recently purchased a new house or are in the process of building, they can explore residential/commercial garage doors and access brochures from leading brands such as Amarr, Steel-Craft, and North-West Doors to make informed decisions.

As a company that values transparency and honesty, the team is straightforward about pricing whether a client needs garage door repairs or installations. Though a quote may include 1-year installation warranty, factors like choice of material, customization features, geographic location, upgrades/accessories, labor, and current door condition may affect cost. Titan Garage Doors can install pan, vinyl-back, steel-back, single, double and custom-sized doors.

From its 24/7 residential/commercial support to new garage installations and replacements of malfunctioned/broken garage hardware, Titan Garage Doors focuses on safety and client satisfaction, making the company a leader in the industry.

About Titan Garage Doors

Titan Garage Doors is a garage door repair and installation company and a local family business passionate about serving the community. With same-day services and competitive prices, the company's technicians leverage over 50 years of combined experience to improve the appearance and functionality of buildings. They have extensive training to serve Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Abbotsford, Langley, Delta, Surrey, Vancouver and the North Shore.

Titan Garage Doors

Alex Pod

604-313-0108



Coquitlam

BC

Postal Code:

Country: CA

https://titangaragedoors.ca/


