Smart Waste Management Market to Reach $8.3 billion by 2032 at 15.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,Delaware., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Waste Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Waste Type (Solid, Special, and E-waste), Method (Smart Collection, Smart Processing, and Smart Disposal), and Source (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the “smart waste management market“ was valued at $2.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth



The increasing adoption of smart waste management technologies across various industries will propel the market growth. Smart waste management technologies utilize sensors, data analytics, and automation to optimize waste collection schedules and routes. This reduces fuel consumption, minimizes emissions, and saves time and resources.

Efficient waste management contributes to a cleaner environment by reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills or incinerators. Smart technologies can help divert more waste towards recycling and composting, thus conserving natural resources and reducing pollution. Such factor drives market growth.

Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08740

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $8.3 billion CAGR 15.6% No. of Pages in Report 188 Segments covered Waste Type, Method, Source, and Regions. Drivers Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development

Growth in waste management industry

Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints Volatile prices of raw materials

The solid waste segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2023, and e-waste segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By waste type, the smart waste management market is divided into solid waste, special waste, and e-waste. The solid waste segment accounted for a higher market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets create new opportunities for smart waste management manufacturers. Smart waste management solutions offer significant cost savings and operational efficiency improvements compared to traditional waste management methods. By optimizing collection routes, reducing fuel consumption, and minimizing labor costs, organizations can achieve substantial savings over time.

Buy This Research Report 186 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8096fa81b484fb332d3a539fdf65c12e

The smart collection segment dominated the market in 2023, and smart disposal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Depending on method, the smart waste management market is categorized into smart collection, smart processing, and smart disposal. The smart collection segment is accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Smart waste management is used in residential, commercial, and other industries to collect and transport waste effectively. Smart waste management is used to track live status of unfilled and filled waste bins. Smart waste management system is also used to keep track of waste trucks. It tracks positions of waste trucks and sends the information to smartphones of individuals with the use of mobile apps. Smart waste management saves time and energy of waste management services by municipal corporation and industries, which is expected to drive growth of the global smart waste management market.

The residential segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on source, the smart waste management market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment accounted for around half market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The residential segment has been witnessing an increase in demand for smart waste managements from past few years, owing to growth in urbanization and increase in smart city initiatives around the globe. In addition, rise in adoption of smart waste management in the residential sector is expected to increase in the future, owing to rise in water pollution levels in urban areas of countries such as India and China.

The Asia-Pacific region will grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The smart waste management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the smart waste management industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Advances in sensor technology, data analytics, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) have made smart waste management solutions more affordable and accessible. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, optimization, and automation of waste collection and recycling processes.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08740

Leading Market Players: -

Covanta Holding Corporation

SUEZ Environmental Services

Republic Services Inc

Waste Management Inc

Sensoneo J.S.A.

Bigbelly Inc

Urbiotica

Ecube Labs Co Ltd

Enevo Oy

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the smart waste management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Recycling industry:

Waste Plastic Bricks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Waste Processing Technologies Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." Allied Market Research has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Other