Sift Appoints Longtime SaaS Executive Steve Love as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, today announced the appointment of Steve Love as Chief Financial Officer. Love brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience at high-growth SaaS and enterprise software companies, and he has extensive experience leading IPOs, fundraising, M&A transactions, and building world-class finance and analytics teams. He will spearhead financial operations as Sift accelerates its growth trajectory and expands its market presence.



Love was most recently CFO at digital insights platform Heap, where he drove the company through its acquisition by ContentSquare. He was previously CFO at cloud communications provider Dialpad, as well as real estate investment platform Juniper Square, Mblox (acquired by Stitch), Evolv (acquired by Cornerstone on Demand). Before that, he was a financial executive at public companies Informatica and Portal Software.

"Steve's proven track record of increasing efficiency, accountability, and valuations during companies’ rapid scaling phases made him the ideal leader to join our executive team," said Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. "His analytical rigor and ability to pinpoint critical business drivers will be invaluable as we continue both our own growth and enable our customers to grow fearlessly.”

"Sift has incredible technology, a diverse and large customer base, and clear industry recognition—all factors that made my decision to join Sift an easy one,” said Love. "The company is approaching an exciting inflection point as it continues growing its market share, and has a bright future ahead.”

Love started his career at Ernst & Young LLP, supporting private and public software and biotechnology companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master's in Accounting from the USC Marshall School of Business. Love’s companies have been recognized with multiple industry awards, including the Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Snowflake’s Partner of the Year, and the IT World Awards Digital Marketing Analytics and Optimization Gold Globe.

Sift’s momentum continues to surge in 2024, as the company was named to Fast Company’s prestigious Most Innovative Companies list, and earned the #1 position for G2’s Spring Grid Report for Fraud Detection and Risk-Based Authentication. Earlier in the year, the company announced it had amassed 40 patents granted or allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and hired longtime Cisco executive, Raviv Levi, to Chief Product Officer.

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

