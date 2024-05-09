GOWIN Semiconductor to Attend InfoComm 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, a global leader in FPGA technology and the fastest-growing provider in the industry, is thrilled to announce its debut participation at InfoComm 2024, taking place from June 12th to 14th in Las Vegas, United States. This milestone coincides with GOWIN's tenth anniversary, marking a significant moment in our journey. Join us at booth W1352, where we will unveil our latest FPGA innovations and demonstrate their transformative capabilities.



InfoComm stands as North America's premier audiovisual trade show, uniting manufacturers, integrators, dealers, and end-users worldwide to explore cutting-edge technologies, products, and services. At this esteemed event, we will present our groundbreaking FPGA offerings, notably highlighting the Arora V series. Renowned for their unparalleled SerDes performance and energy efficiency, these devices leverage TSMC’s 22nm LP process with proven automotive grade-1 capability, poised to redefine the mid-density FPGA market. Moreover, our new lineup offers exceptional power efficiency paired with competitive pricing, alongside compatibility with various competitor pin-compatible package options, facilitating seamless integration without PCB hardware redesign.

Our booth will feature live demonstrations showcasing the versatility and power of our FPGA solutions, including MIPI CSI camera to HDMI display bridging utilizing the Arora-V GW5A-25 family, a Universal Audio Class (UAC2) USB2.0 2x2 audio interface powered by the cost-effective LittleBee Flash-based GW1N-9 family, and a captivating beam forming demo.

In a special highlight, we are thrilled to announce that our esteemed CEO, Jason Zhu, will be joining our field sales team to engage in exclusive meetings with invited customers and partners. For those seeking visionary insights into the FPGA industry, this is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a leader driving innovation.

Scott Casper, Senior Director of Sales, Americas, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are incredibly excited to make our inaugural appearance at InfoComm, presenting our expanding portfolio of products, IP, and pioneering solutions. This event underscores our commitment to leadership in the evolving low and mid-density FPGA landscape.”

GOWIN Semiconductor eagerly anticipates welcoming all prospective customers and partners to booth W1352, where together, we'll explore the boundless possibilities of FPGA technology.

Supporting Resources:

For more information about GOWIN Semiconductor, please visit: https://www.gowinsemi.com/en/

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.infocommshow.org/

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

Copyright 2024 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, Arora V®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com

