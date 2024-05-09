AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 8, 2024 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Waterloo, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anita Antenucci 10,014,818 99.33% 67,666 0.67% David Camilleri 10,015,509 99.34% 66,975 0.66% Mary Matthews 9,994,147 99.12% 88,337 0.88% Robert McLeish 10,003,209 99.21% 79,275 0.79% Stephen Ryan 10,015,637 99.34% 66,847 0.66% P. Grenville Schoch 10,014,066 99.32% 68,418 0.68% Alan J. Watson 10,003,594 99.22% 78,890 0.78%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 10,460,957 99.65% Votes Withheld 36,776 0.35%

Approval of Unallocated Awards under the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 9,963,699 98.82% Votes Against 118,785 1.18%

