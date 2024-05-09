Arabella Advisors Hires Michael Gordon as General Counsel

Washington, DC, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors proudly welcomes Michael Gordon as its new General Counsel, effective May 6, 2024. Gordon brings over two decades of legal, business, regulatory, compliance, and policy expertise to his new role.

"Mike's deep legal and compliance experience, coupled with his profound understanding of Arabella's ethos, makes him an ideal fit for our team," said Himesh Bhise, President and CEO of Arabella Advisors. "His wealth of knowledge and dedication to our mission will further strengthen our industry-leading Legal and Compliance Team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to witnessing the impact of his leadership."

In his capacity as General Counsel, Gordon will lead Arabella's Legal and Compliance Team, overseeing risk management, team management, and outside counsel relationships with a keen focus on efficiency and pragmatism. His familiarity with Arabella, its work, and its clients’ needs is extensive, as he has previously collaborated with the organization as outside counsel.

"I am thrilled to join Arabella Advisors and contribute to its mission of enabling clients across the philanthropic sector to tackle society's biggest challenges more efficiently, effectively, and equitably," said Gordon. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to uphold the integrity of Arabella's legal and compliance functions, ensuring they remain robust and responsive to the evolving needs of our community and clients."

Gordon comes to Arabella Advisors from Ballard Spahr LLP, where he was a trusted adviser to companies and nonprofit organizations on growth strategy and regulatory compliance. His public service record includes senior counsel roles within the US House of Representatives, US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and US Department of the Treasury. Furthermore, Gordon has firsthand experience as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at BlueWave Solar, a renewable energy company.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations.

Arabella Advisors is proud to be a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.