Regency Centers Continues Northeast Expansion with Connecticut Acquisition

WESTPORT, Conn., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers has acquired the Compo Shopping Centers, a 76,000-square foot retail destination in the heart of Westport, Connecticut. These two centers, which are known to the market as Compo I & II, will combine operations with Regency’s existing adjacent center, Compo Acres. Together, they will be known as Compo Acres Shopping Center, and will make up nearly 120,000-square feet of community-focused, high quality retail straddling Post Road and just minutes from downtown.



“This center is a natural fit into Regency’s expertise and ability, not to mention our existing center across the street,” said Jack deVilliers, Senior Market Officer and Senior Vice President for Regency Centers. “We have had so much activity in this incredible market, and for good reason. The communities, the quality of centers, and the opportunity to bring a time-tested strategy to those environments is what we pride ourselves on. It’s why we planted our flag here and continue to call this place home.”

“Compo Shopping Center has been family owned for three generations and we look forward to being the next steward of this asset. We intend to enhance the center’s connection with the community while looking for additional acquisition opportunities that align with our investment strategy,” said Barry Argalas, Managing Director of Transactions for Regency Centers.

About Regency Centers (Nasdaq:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

