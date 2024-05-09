Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Manhattan National and Annuity Investors Life Insurance Co. Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MassMutual has announced that it and its subsidiaries, Manhattan National and Annuity Investors Life Insurance Co., suffered from a cybersecurity attack. MassMutual was notified of the cybersecurity attack in July 2023, and announced that the attack impacted the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, gender, zip code, and policy number.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against MassMutual subsidiaries Manhattan National and Annuity Investors Life Insurance related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from MassMutual’s subsidiaries, you may be entitled to compensation.

