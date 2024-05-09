Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results

| Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

 VOTES FORVOTES WITHHELD
 NumberPercent (%)NumberPercent (%)
Gary Mauris35,890,43299.9%15,7540.1%
Chris Kayat35,890,43299.9%15,7540.1%
Trevor Bruno35,202,18298.0%704,0042.0%
James Bell35,890,43299.9%15,7540.1%
Kingsley Ward35,202,18298.0%704,4042.0%
Ron Gratton35,890,43299.9%15,7540.1%
Dennis Sykora35,890,43299.9%15,7540.1%
     

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 35,906,001 (99.99%) of the votes cast for and 601 (0.01%) of the votes withheld.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,000 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca		Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
eddy@dlc.ca
  

NEITHER THE TSX EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

 