Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Gary Mauris
|35,890,432
|99.9%
|15,754
|0.1%
|Chris Kayat
|35,890,432
|99.9%
|15,754
|0.1%
|Trevor Bruno
|35,202,182
|98.0%
|704,004
|2.0%
|James Bell
|35,890,432
|99.9%
|15,754
|0.1%
|Kingsley Ward
|35,202,182
|98.0%
|704,404
|2.0%
|Ron Gratton
|35,890,432
|99.9%
|15,754
|0.1%
|Dennis Sykora
|35,890,432
|99.9%
|15,754
|0.1%
In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 35,906,001 (99.99%) of the votes cast for and 601 (0.01%) of the votes withheld.
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,000 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:
|James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca
|Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
eddy@dlc.ca
