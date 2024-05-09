Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market To Reach USD 4.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing prevalence of alcohol-related liver diseases drives the demand for alcoholic hepatitis treatment in the forecast period.

The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of alcohol-related liver diseases globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol consumption contributes to over 3 million deaths annually, with a considerable portion attributed to alcoholic hepatitis. Additionally, heightened awareness about the severity of alcoholic hepatitis and the importance of early intervention has spurred a greater demand for effective treatments. Governments and healthcare organizations are intensifying efforts to educate the public about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption, further propelling market growth. For instance, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) in the United States has launched several campaigns to raise awareness about alcohol-related liver diseases.

The Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment market is also benefiting from advancements in diagnostic technologies and the emergence of novel treatment options. The introduction of non-invasive diagnostic tools, such as biomarkers and imaging techniques, has facilitated early detection and precise staging of alcoholic hepatitis. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are channeling substantial investments into research and development to identify new therapeutic targets and develop innovative medications. For example, the drug "Sulfasalazine" has demonstrated promising results in clinical trials for treating severe alcoholic hepatitis, as reported by a study published in the Journal of Hepatology. These advancements are poised to drive the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation Overview:

The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market has been segmented into drug class, application, distribution channel, and region.

The hospital pharmacies accounted for a significant market share in 2023

Based on the market segmentation by distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies held the largest market share in 2023. Alcoholic hepatitis is a severe condition that often requires hospitalization and close monitoring by healthcare professionals.

The corticosteroids registered a significant share in 2023

Based on the market segmentation by drug class for the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market, the corticosteroids held the largest market share in 2023. Corticosteroids, such as prednisolone and methylprednisolone, have been the standard of care for treating severe alcoholic hepatitis for several decades.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

North America, particularly the United States, currently holds the largest share in the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market.

The Asia-Pacific regional market is projected to witness the fastest growth in the Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment market in the near future. The rapid economic development, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles have led to a rise in alcohol consumption in countries like China and India.

Some prominent players in the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market report include Gilead Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

