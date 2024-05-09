Panda Swap: Genuine Innovation on Solana & Price Prediction

Dubai, UAE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto investors are regaining their confidence in the market after a long bear market. Investors are flooding back to the market, assembling their watch lists and deploying capital into new innovative projects to get early returns. One project which stands out from the rest is Panda Swap.



What is Panda Swap?

Panda Swap is a genuinely innovative project, poised to give investors the best return in 2024. $PANDA powers the community of Panda Swap - the newest and most innovative decentralised exchange on Solana. More than just a token, this is the native currency which underpins the Panda ecosystem and community.

Their mission is to become the number one DEX Swap on the Solana network and they have identified a huge gap in the market by addressing the shortcomings of the other exchanges on the network. The design boasts unrivalled performance in fostering liquidity, maximising yield, incubating new projects, and delivering a seamless experience for users.



Panda: The Emerging Crypto Ready to Surge



Last week, the Panda contract was deployed as a fair launch and in less than 24 hours it surged to a Market Cap over $10m. After a healthy correction in the following days, the chart is poised to reclaim and exceed it’s pervious all time high, with many seasoned investors expecting it to establish a floor of $50m in the coming weeks. This is in light of Panda confirming a listing on BitMart exchange with plans to announce a host of other top exchanges imminently.



At the time of writing, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 76%, indicating a bullish momentum of buyers compared to sellers. A breakout above the $0.01 price level would signify buyer dominance, potentially attracting more buyers and propelling the price towards the next key level around $0.03. Further upward momentum may lead to an advance towards the subsequent zone at approximately $0.5, possibly exceeding its target floor of $50m MC in the coming weeks.



Reasons behind Panda’s Surge & Factors Influencing Panda’s Price Prediction



The surge in Panda’s price can be attributed to several key factors:



1. Growing Interest in Solana Meme coins: Solana-based meme coins have been gaining popularity in the crypto market, attracting investors with their potential for high returns. Panda, being one of these meme coins, benefited from the increasing interest in the Solana ecosystem as well as offering genuine utility through Panda Swap.



2. Social Media Buzz: Social media platforms, particularly Twitter and Discord, have been buzzing with discussions about Panda. Influencers and crypto enthusiasts sharing positive sentiments about the project have contributed to increasing awareness and interest in Panda among retail investors.



3. Market Sentiment: Overall market sentiment and investor confidence can heavily influence the price movements of cryptocurrencies like Panda. Positive news, developments, or sentiment in the broader crypto market can contribute to a bullish outlook for Panda, leading to increased buying pressure and price appreciation.



4. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out): FOMO often drives investors to jump on the bandwagon when they see a cryptocurrency experiencing rapid price gains. The fear of missing out on potential profits motivates investors to buy Panda, further fuelling its price surge.



These factors, combined with the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, have contributed to the surge in Panda’s price. The development team have began sharing previews of their work under construction for the imminent release of the Panda Swap application. This has already attracted significant attention, particularly due to the shortcomings of the Raydium Exchange on Solana. Sol investors are crying out for a better alternative and there is growing confidence that Panda Swap will establish itself as the market leading DEX on the Solana network.



Why Panda Swap could be the next 100x



There is every reason to feel bullish about the long-term future of Panda-Swap.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.