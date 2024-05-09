NYC-BASED DESIGN FIRM DRIVES THIS YEAR’S LARGEST SALE IN LA’S HOLLYWOOD HILLS

New York, NY, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark transaction that has sparked interest across the real estate industry coast to coast, a sprawling Hollywood Hills estate, complete with a pickleball court, media room, bar, gym, two pools, and a spa has been sold for a staggering $62.8 million, marking one of the largest home sales in Los Angeles this year. The sale, finalized by an undisclosed international buyer, underscores the enduring allure of Los Angeles luxury properties and highlights the city's status as a global hub for high-end real estate investment. Custom staging by New York City-based Interior Marketing Group (IMG), the country’s largest luxury staging company that consistently breaks records in the New York market and regularly tops the city’s #1 largest sales of the week, paved the way for this accomplishment.

The 8-bed, 18-bath, 23,000-square-foot estate captivated the market upon its listing. Constructed by renowned real estate development firm Alpha Empire Designs, the estate stands as a testament to upscale Los Angeles living and meticulous craftsmanship. Boasting a stunning European-inspired design, the main house exudes sophistication and elegance at every turn, enhanced by the furnishings of IMG.

CEO of IMG Cheryl Eisen states: “The client requested impressive interiors that not only speak to the unique architecture of the home, but also properly showcase - not compete with - the enviable views of the Hollywood Hills. To achieve this, we created and sourced pieces that would add interest in their own right without hindering the home’s best features. From curved channel-tufted sofas to oversized custom coffee tables designed in-house at IMG, we established true individuality for each room that still felt cohesive throughout. Each space was created with a specific vision, using various textures, fabrics, and patterns to tell the overall story of the home.”

The result of the design showcases how each space flows together effortlessly, not an easy feat considering the enormous scale of the home. IMG’s success is apparent in the sale, as the home was staged as move-in ready and sold fully furnished. The property itself carries a storied past, having once been owned by three-time Oscar-winning director John Schlesinger and serving as a temporary residence for several A-list celebrities.

“At IMG, we have the immense privilege of working with iconic homes around the world,” says Eisen. “This is our niche, and we are honored to have been an important part of this historic moment in LA real estate.”

For more information on Interior Marketing Group, visit www.imgnyc.com.

About Interior Marketing Group

Interior Marketing Group (IMG) is the leading interior design and property marketing firm in the United States, catering to the most coveted residential real estate worldwide. IMG is the only design firm to deliver a multi-platform approach to luxury staging. Our groundbreaking methodology begins with differentiated design, followed by a comprehensive PR and marketing campaign. By seamlessly fusing elevated interiors with a strategic promotional force, this proven technique guarantees IMG's clients receive unparalleled exposure and accelerated sales. Visit IMG on the web at www.imgnyc.com.

Attachments