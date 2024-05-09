FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development Introduces the All-New Black Widow Limited Chevrolet Silverado 1500

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Widow Trucks, a division of FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development (PVD) group, is eager to unveil the highly anticipated Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500.



The Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 takes comfort, style, and performance to yet another level, further cementing the already iconic Black Widow name. Since 1979, the Black Widow brand has forged a commitment to building the most premium trucks on the market, which provides each driver with a world-class experience each time they climb behind the wheel.

Making the Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 stand out in any crowd is the all-new Metallic Matte paint scheme. This is an exclusive color and is proprietary to our Black Widow Limited builds for 2024. To perfectly accent each truck, our in-house design team also added areas of gloss black on the bumpers and roof that give this truck the perfect amount of contrast. Also new for the 2024 Black Widow Limited appearance package are the red accents. From the brake caliper covers to the mirror accents and in several places in between, we added the perfect dash of red to transform this entire vehicle package into a truly show-stopping, rolling work of art.

When it comes to off-road capability, the Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 features a BDS suspension lift system along with FOX 2.5 Performance Elite fully adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs. These premium components lend to amazing ride quality and performance whether the vehicle is used on or off-road.

“It’s very exciting to launch an all-new limited-edition model,” remarks Tyler Porter, Sr. Marketing Manager for the FOX Factory PVD group. “The completely refreshed Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 embodies the best of all of our teams within the larger PVD group. From our world-class design team which is comprised of true automotive enthusiasts to our industry-leading paint and assembly teams, each Black Widow Limited showcases the pinnacle of what a luxurious off-road capable vehicle can be.”

While the custom paint and industry-leading performance suspension system highlight the Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500, for trucks as exclusive as this, the details are what matters most. This model debuts our all-new Black Widow wheel design, in a bold 22” size wrapped in 35” premium all-terrain tires. The Black Widow design team also incorporated a full custom grille replacement with red accents, proprietary Black Widow branded hood vents, and Limited Edition emblems on each bed side, as well as an individually numbered tailgate emblem.

A fully custom-designed vehicle would not be complete without a thoughtfully designed custom interior. In this area, the Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 doesn’t disappoint. Each Limited Edition truck features a custom stitched Black Widow upholstery package along with red accent lighting, Limited logo floor mats, powered side steps, and exclusive Black Widow logo puddle lights, for the ultimate in luxury, whether you are entering or exiting the vehicle.

Black Widow Trucks takes performance, design, safety, and warranty to a whole new level. The all-new Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 includes a fully recalibrated speedometer, tire sensors, camera, and blind spot monitoring. As with our other Black Widow models, these Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500s include a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on every component. To enhance the overall customer experience, these trucks can be serviced at any Chevrolet® dealership and don’t void the factory warranty. For more information about Black Widow Limited Chevrolet® Silverado® 1500 visit www.blackwidowtrucks.com

About FOX Factory PVD

FOX Factory PVD provides a turnkey solution for drivers who want the pinnacle in style and performance, but none of the downtime, hassle, or frustrations of building a custom vehicle themselves. Partnering with the finest OEMs and Aftermarket Companies in the automotive business, FOX Factory PVD has built a legacy lasting over 40 years to provide a distinct lifestyle of freedom, connection, and fulfillment, no matter where their journey may take them.

Chevrolet® is a registered trademark of the General Motors Company.

Silverado® is a registered trademark of the General Motors Company.