Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 5:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 5:30 PM ET (please note new start time)
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Replay: Available on Friday, May 10, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
   

Key Comments:

1.Fee income during the first quarter of 2024 increased by over 26% from the same period last year as a result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets, after being up 69% in calendar year 2023 compared to 2022.
2.The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
3.At March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.1 million, and working capital of $2.9 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
  

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)		  December 31, 2023
(See Note 1)		 
       
Assets      
       
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,093,458  $2,475,958 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively  956,783   1,003,404 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  240,771   96,784 
Total current assets  3,291,012   3,576,146 
         
Fixed assets, net  33,199   39,598 
Operating lease ROU assets  142,972   178,715 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $3,523,249  $3,850,525 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $216,943  $212,359 
Accounts payable  171,239   50,880 
Accrued expenses  51,270   14,192 
Total current liabilities  439,452   277,431 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  -   55,363 
Total liabilities  439,452   332,794 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023  3,352   3,351 
Additional paid-in capital  127,787,890   127,779,221 
Accumulated deficit  (124,707,445)  (124,264,841)
Total shareholders’ equity  3,083,797   3,517,731 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,523,249  $3,850,525 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31, 
  2024  2023 
       
Fee income $313,378  $248,175 
         
Operating expenses  633,387   587,799 
Research and development  149,741   149,222 
Total expenses  783,128   737,021 
         
Operating loss  (469,750)  (488,846)
         
Net investment income  27,146   26,208 
         
Net loss $(442,604) $(462,638)
         
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.01) $(0.01)
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  33,510,408   33,286,648 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, January 1, 2023  33,150,396  $3,315  $127,150,027  $(122,356,477) $4,796,865 
                     
Exercise of warrants  358,891   36   484,466   -   484,502 
Net loss  -   -   -   (462,638)  (462,638)
Balance, March 31, 2023  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,634,493  $(122,819,115) $4,818,729 


  Common Stock  Additional  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Paid-in Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, January 1, 2024  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,779,221  $(124,264,841) $3,517,731 
                     
                     
Exercise of options  8,500   1   8,669   -   8,670 
Net loss  -   -   -   (442,604)  (442,604)
Balance, March 31, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,707,445) $3,083,797 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended March 31, 
  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(442,604) $(462,638)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,449   6,816 
Unrealized gain on marketable securities  -   (22,900)
ROU asset amortization  35,743   36,958 
Bad debt recovery  -   (5,000)
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  46,621   (89,264)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (143,987)  7,785 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  157,437   (33,288)
Deferred revenue  -   11,921 
Operating lease liability  (50,779)  (47,513)
Net cash used in operating activities  (391,120)  (597,123)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (50)  (702)
Purchases of marketable securities  -   (2,965,160)
Net cash used in investing activities  (50)  (2,965,862)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants  8,670   484,502 
Net cash provided by financing activities  8,670   484,502 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (382,500)  (3,078,483)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  2,475,958   4,230,916 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,093,458  $1,152,433 


