AvePoint Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), a global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Our first quarter was a very strong start to the year, as we outperformed our guidance for total revenues and non-GAAP operating income, while delivering strong growth in total and net new ARR,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Our performance was again driven by the robust capabilities of our platform, as well as the growing recognition among customers and partners of the need – now more important than ever – for a strong data foundation, which in turn is critical to deploying a successful AI strategy. We are laser focused on steady execution as we continue capitalizing on the massive opportunity ahead of us.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $74.5 million, up 25% from the first quarter of 2023. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $51.3 million, up 44% from the first quarter of 2023.



Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $54.1 million, compared to $41.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $55.2 million, compared to $42.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.1%, compared to 71.5% for the first quarter of 2023.



Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(3.2) million, compared to $(8.8) million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(0.3) million for the first quarter of 2023.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $219.3 million as of March 31, 2024.



Cash from operations: for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated $7.8 million of cash from operations, compared to $1.3 million generated in the prior year period.



First Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

ARR as of March 31, 2024 was $274.5 million, up 23% year-over-year.



Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 86%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 110%.



Added three new FedRAMP (moderate) Authorized products to the more than 20 that have achieved this certification to support the US Public Sector; also achieved compliance with HITRUST CSF v11.0.1 for the AvePoint Confidence Platform, supporting the global healthcare industry and evolving its existing SOC 2 Type II certifications.



Announced new analytical capabilities of the Company’s tyGraph product that enable customers to identify areas of high collaboration within the organization and pinpoint for readiness for Copilot for Microsoft 365.



Financial Outlook

The company is raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $73.8 million to $75.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 15% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $3.6 million to $4.6 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects:

Total ARR of $316.8 million to $321.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint.

Total revenues of $314.3 million to $320.3 million, or year-over-year growth of 17% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $30.0 million to $32.0 million.



Quarterly Conference Call

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: SaaS $ 51,311 $ 35,512 Term license and support 10,005 10,904 Services 10,481 9,747 Maintenance 2,737 3,409 Total revenue 74,534 59,572 Cost of revenue: SaaS 9,770 7,895 Term license and support 416 461 Services 10,073 9,351 Maintenance 183 183 Total cost of revenue 20,442 17,890 Gross profit 54,092 41,682 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 29,939 26,851 General and administrative 16,868 14,648 Research and development 10,486 9,015 Total operating expenses 57,293 50,514 Loss from operations (3,201 ) (8,832 ) Other income, net 3,404 1,628 Income (loss) before income taxes 203 (7,204 ) Income tax expense 2,157 1,978 Net loss $ (1,954 ) $ (9,182 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (238 ) 15 Net loss available to common shareholders $ (1,716 ) $ (9,197 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share 181,495 182,818

AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,489 $ 223,162 Short-term investments 3,795 3,721 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $792 and $926, respectively 73,404 85,877 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,037 12,824 Total current assets 303,725 325,584 Property and equipment, net 4,906 5,118 Goodwill 18,692 19,156 Intangible assets, net 10,165 10,546 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,887 13,908 Deferred contract costs 52,595 54,675 Other assets 10,848 13,595 Total assets $ 413,818 $ 442,582 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,347 $ 1,384 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,917 53,766 Current portion of deferred revenue 115,197 121,515 Total current liabilities 163,461 176,665 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,121 9,383 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 7,372 7,741 Earn-out shares liabilities 17,140 18,346 Other non-current liabilities 4,976 5,603 Total liabilities 201,070 217,738 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 6,038 Total mezzanine equity — 6,038 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 185,216 and 184,652 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 18 Additional paid-in capital 677,926 667,881 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,693 3,196 Accumulated deficit (469,517 ) (460,496 ) Noncontrolling interest 1,627 8,207 Total stockholders’ equity 212,748 218,806 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 413,818 $ 442,582





AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (1,954 ) $ (9,182 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,295 1,134 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 1,420 1,749 Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 580 (175 ) Stock-based compensation 9,458 8,104 Deferred income taxes (72 ) (82 ) Other (146 ) (1,566 ) Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities (1,490 ) 109 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,933 10,049 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,718 3,571 Deferred contract costs and other assets 4,447 2,987 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities (14,293 ) (12,828 ) Deferred revenue (4,140 ) (2,620 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,756 1,250 Investing activities Maturities of investments 240 1,670 Purchases of investments (389 ) (74 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (391 ) (259 ) Purchase of property and equipment (502 ) (225 ) Investment in notes (500 ) (250 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,542 ) 862 Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (13,743 ) (1,811 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 784 1,131 Repayments of finance leases (2 ) (10 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,961 ) (690 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (926 ) 217 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,673 ) 1,639 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 223,162 227,188 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 215,489 $ 228,827 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 984 $ 327 Unpaid redemption of noncontrolling interest $ 5,926 $ —



