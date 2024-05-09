Morphic to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Dr. Marc Schegerin, COO and CFO, will take part in a fireside chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15th, at 9:00 AM ET.



A live webcast of the panel discussion and fireside chat at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaboration with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

