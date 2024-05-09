Theratechnologies Reports on its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only setting.
Shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company’s Board of Directors for a one-year term and appointed KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the current fiscal year. All candidates proposed for the position of director were elected in the following proportion:
|FOR
|% FOR
|ABSTENTION
|% ABSTENTION
|Joseph Arena
|22,405,047
|93.09
|%
|1,663,754
|6.91
|%
|Frank Holler
|21,008,601
|87.29
|%
|3,060,200
|12.71
|%
|Paul Lévesque
|20,966,427
|87.11
|%
|3,102,374
|12.89
|%
|Andrew Molson
|21,067,050
|87.53
|%
|3,001,751
|12.47
|%
|Dawn Svoronos
|20,964,213
|87.10
|%
|3,104,588
|2.90
|%
|Elina Tea
|21,734,254
|90.30
|%
|2,334,547
|9.70
|%
|Dale Weil
|21,009,681
|87.29
|%
|3,059,120
|12.71
|%
|Jordan Zwick
|23,107,383
|96.01
|%
|961,418
|3.99
|%
Frank Holler will now act as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).
Contacts:
Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
1-438-315-6608
Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800