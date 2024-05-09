Theratechnologies Reports on its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only setting.

Shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company’s Board of Directors for a one-year term and appointed KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the current fiscal year. All candidates proposed for the position of director were elected in the following proportion:

 FOR
% FORABSTENTION
% ABSTENTION
Joseph Arena22,405,047 93.09%1,663,754 6.91%
Frank Holler21,008,601 87.29%3,060,200 12.71%
Paul Lévesque20,966,427 87.11%3,102,374 12.89%
Andrew Molson21,067,050 87.53%3,001,751 12.47%
Dawn Svoronos20,964,213 87.10%3,104,588 2.90%
Elina Tea21,734,254 90.30%2,334,547 9.70%
Dale Weil21,009,681 87.29%3,059,120 12.71%
Jordan Zwick23,107,383 96.01%961,418 3.99%

Frank Holler will now act as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


