New Edition of Tim Bonnell Jr.'s Authoritative Guide on Aircraft Insurance Launched

Tim Bonnell Jr. of Aeris Insurance Solutions is thrilled to announce the release of the revised and expanded edition of his acclaimed book, Aircraft Insurance Fundamentals: A Concise Guide for Aircraft Owners and Operators, which hit the shelves and online retailers on May 2, 2024. The new edition promises to build on the foundation set by its predecessor, providing crucial updates and expansions that cater to the evolving needs of aircraft owners and aviation businesses.



Since its first publication in 2016, Tim Bonnell Jr. has established himself as a leading voice in aviation insurance, drawing on over 18 years of expertise. The revised and expanded edition includes comprehensive insights into insuring Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS or drones), as well as the rapidly advancing sectors of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and electronic vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This edition not only revises existing content but also introduces crucial new sections designed to equip readers with the knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern aviation insurance.



The book was well-received with 4.4 out of a possible 5 stars on Amazon. One reader said - “Fantastic book! After reading it, I decided to start my own aviation insurance company!”



Key Updates in the New Edition:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS): Detailed guidelines on how to insure drones, covering regulatory changes, risk assessment, and policy selection.Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and eVTOL Aircraft: Insight into emerging technologies and their implications for insurance policies, reflecting the latest developments in the industry.Enhanced Practical Guidance: Updated strategies and tips for reading and understanding insurance policies, negotiating better rates, and identifying essential coverage areas.



Tim Bonnell Jr. brings a unique perspective to the field, being a third-generation pilot and a second-generation aviation insurance broker. His deep-rooted understanding of the aviation industry is matched by his commitment to integrity and client service. The book's practical approach and expert advice reflect his dedication to empowering aircraft owners and aviation business operators with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their insurance needs.



Bonnell is also the author of Aerial Application Insurance Fundamentals: A Concise Guide for Aerial Application Operations.



A practical reference for navigating the key fundamentals of property and casualty insurance for aerial application operators. Readers will learn how aerial application insurance is unique from other areas of insurance, what affects aircraft insurance rates, how to read an aircraft insurance policy, and how an aircraft insurance underwriter determines premiums. After reading this book the reader will have a basic understanding of key exposures and insurance solutions that an aerial application operation will face.

Bonnell is also the host of the Aviation Insurance Podcast - Providing listeners the foundations of aviation insurance as well as updates on what is happening in the aviation insurance marketplace. The podcast is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.



Availability: The book has been available for purchase May 2, 2024, through Amazon. Readers can expect to navigate the complexities of aircraft insurance with an expert guide at their side.



For more information about Tim Bonnell Jr. and the book, please visit:



Aeris Insurance Website https://aerisInsurance.com



Book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/aAucNWo

