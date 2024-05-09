Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 8, 2024 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.   There were 149,592,121 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 80.47% of the 185,904,342 common shares issued and outstanding on March 22, 2024, being the record date for the meeting.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominees		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD
Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Jason Attew141,533,71999.91130,500 0.09
Joanne Ferstman132,972,92493.868,691,295 6.14
Edie Hofmeister130,549,02092.1511,115,199 7.85
W. Murray John128,585,34790.7713,078,872 9.23
Robert Krcmarov139,155,25098.232,508,969 1.77
Pierre Labbé136,436,25096.315,277,969 3.69
Norman MacDonald138,168,76997.533,495,450 2.47
Candace MacGibbon136,535,08396.385,129,136 3.62
David Smith141,529,05599.90135,164 0.10


Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor148,954,95799.58629,1500.42


Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan140,450,90099.141,213,3160.86


Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan136,585,37896.415,078,8323.59


Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No5Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation134,532,32894.977,131,9035.03


About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 185 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 19 producing assets. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, one of Canada’s largest gold operations.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #116
Mobile: (365) 275-1954
Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com		Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability & Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com

Tags

osisko gold royalties agm results gold mining board of directors redevances aurifères osisko assemblée actionnaires or conseil

Attachments

11 - 2024 MAY_9_EN_Voting_Results