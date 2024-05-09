Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 8, 2024 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation. There were 149,592,121 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 80.47% of the 185,904,342 common shares issued and outstanding on March 22, 2024, being the record date for the meeting.



Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1

Name of Nominees Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD

Percentage (%)

of votes cast

WITHHELD Jason Attew 141,533,719 99.91 130,500 0.09 Joanne Ferstman 132,972,924 93.86 8,691,295 6.14 Edie Hofmeister 130,549,020 92.15 11,115,199 7.85 W. Murray John 128,585,347 90.77 13,078,872 9.23 Robert Krcmarov 139,155,250 98.23 2,508,969 1.77 Pierre Labbé 136,436,250 96.31 5,277,969 3.69 Norman MacDonald 138,168,769 97.53 3,495,450 2.47 Candace MacGibbon 136,535,083 96.38 5,129,136 3.62 David Smith 141,529,055 99.90 135,164 0.10



Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of votes cast

WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 148,954,957 99.58 629,150 0.42



Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan 140,450,900 99.14 1,213,316 0.86



Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan 136,585,378 96.41 5,078,832 3.59



Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No5 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%) of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 134,532,328 94.97 7,131,903 5.03



About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 185 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 19 producing assets. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, one of Canada’s largest gold operations.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.