Quipt Home Medical Corp. Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

CINCINNATI, Ohio, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIPT; TSX: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Final Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and a corresponding Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-276253) previously filed by the Company with the United States ‎Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 22, 2023 (the “Amended Registration Statement”), with the SEC under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System‎. The Final Shelf Prospectus and corresponding Amended Registration Statement enable the Company to offer up to C$300,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants to acquire any of the securities that are described in the Final Shelf Prospectus‎, subscription receipts, and units comprised of any one or more of any of the other securities that are described in the Final Shelf Prospectus‎, or any combination thereof (collectively, the “Securities”) at any time during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective.



The Final Shelf Prospectus and corresponding Amended Registration Statement will enable the Company to access new capital or issue securities in connection with strategic acquisitions if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings or issuances will be based on the Company’s financial requirements and market conditions at that time.

The terms of future offerings or issuances under the Final Shelf Prospectus, the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offerings and the terms of the Securities to be offered, if any, will be established at the time of any such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions at the time of such an offering.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by request from the secretary of the Company at 1019 Town Drive Wilder, Kentucky, USA 41076, telephone: (859) 878-2220.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

