Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2024.



The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2024, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Kerry D. Dyte 763,966,358 95.76% 33,838,456 4.24% Glenn A. Ives 790,145,889 99.04% 7,658,922 0.96% Ave G. Lethbridge 773,109,953 96.90% 24,694,858 3.10% Michael A. Lewis 789,269,572 98.93% 8,535,239 1.07% Elizabeth D. McGregor 796,309,472 99.81% 1,495,338 0.19% Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 681,020,185 85.36% 116,784,572 14.64% Kelly J. Osborne 789,473,477 98.96% 8,331,333 1.04% George Paspalas 794,628,439 99.60% 3,176,371 0.40% J. Paul Rollinson 796,291,562 99.81% 1,513,249 0.19% David A. Scott 796,515,263 99.84% 1,289,547 0.16%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 839,757,579 97.41% 22,364,699 2.59%

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 759,363,511 95.18% 38,441,303 4.82%

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 743,795,499 93.23% 54,009,309 6.77%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

