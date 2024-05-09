Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024, payable on July 11, 2024. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: www.lanticrogers.com