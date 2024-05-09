Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, Quebec, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “’Meeting”).

Election of Directors

All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

NOMINEES IN FAVOR WITHHOLD (#) (%) (#) (%) Caroline Bérubé 47,912,846 93.36 3,406,384 6.64 Jean-Marie Bourassa 47,815,762 93.17 3,503,468 6.83 Marcel Bourassa 48,385,189 94.28 2,934,041 5.72 Sébastien Bourassa 48,393,899 94.30 2,925,331 5.70 Jean-Louis Chapdelaine 48,396,704 94.31 2,922,526 5.69 Peter Drutz 46,244,985 90.11 5,074,245 9.89 Sylvain Dumoulin 48,907,371 95.30 2,411,859 4.70 Anne Le Breton 47,912,819 93.36 3,406,411 6.64 Alain Tremblay 42,478,332 82.77 8,840,898 17.23



About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,400 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

