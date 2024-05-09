NeOnc Technologies Invited to Present at California Investment Forum in Anaheim on May 10

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is proud to be presenting at the 2024 California Investment Forum (CIF), which will take place May 8-11 at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel in Anaheim, California.



The CIF has recognized NeOnc’s contributions to medical technology by nominating it for the prestigious Breakthrough Medical Technology Achievement Award to be presented by Treasurer Ma.

The forum will feature groundbreaking companies from over 15 countries, providing unparalleled access to a network of investors and partners dedicated to fostering innovative solutions. California State Treasurer, Fiona Ma, will open the event, which will showcase leading companies across multiple sectors including biotechnology, AI, clean energy, and financial services.

NeOnc's CEO, Dr. Thomas Chen , along with the executive chairman, Amir Heshmatpour, CFO Keithly Garnett, and COO Patrick Walters, will present on Friday, May 10 at 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time. They will introduce NeOnc’s patented intranasal delivery system— a technology designed to allow therapeutics to bypass the blood-brain barrier via the olfactory or trigeminal nerves, potentially enhancing treatment efficacy and patient convenience.

Secured under exclusive worldwide rights from the University of Southern California (USC), NeOnc’s intellectual property portfolio includes 135 U.S. and international patents issued and pending.

Dr. Chen, a respected neurosurgery professor and medical expert recognized with last year’s Best in Medicine Award by the American Health Council, will detail how this technology could impact patient outcomes.

About California Investment Forum

The California Investment Forum is a premier event that brings together innovative companies for exposure and access to a network of potential investors and partners. For more information, visit californiainvestmentforum.org.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating in drug delivery and therapeutics for brain and central nervous system diseases. Its product NEO212 is in human clinical trials, with several other proprietary agents in development. For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding our expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results.

The NeOnc Technologies Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

