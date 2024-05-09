Great Plains Communications Expands Fiber Network to Additional Nebraska Communities

Blair, Nebraska, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing network expansion, Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider delivering fiber-driven services over their 18,000 mile fiber network, announced network expansion to an additional 5,000+ homes and businesses in urban and rural Nebraska communities in 2024.

The company recently completed projects and turned up fiber services including symmetrical Internet speeds up to 2 Gbps. to over 3,900 homes and businesses in Gretna, Papillion, Ralston and additional areas of their existing Kearney, Nebraska footprint.

Additional urban Nebraska projects in progress include over 1,000 passings in LaVista, projected to be complete in Q3, 2024. Several rural projects are also underway, made possible with assistance of various government funding programs including Broadband Bridge, Nebraska Universal Service Fund (NUSF), Alternative Connect America Cost Model (ACAM) and the Nebraska Capital Funds Project. These endeavors will extend fiber services to over 1,500 homes in the following unserved or underserved rural areas and are projected to be completed by year end: Arnold, Ewing, Wausa, Hayes Center, Hay Springs, Herman, Imperial, Niobrara, Petersburg, Stapleton and Winnetoon.

Joe Pellegrini, President and COO of Great Plains Communications, said: “As a dedicated Nebraska technology partner, we will continue to upgrade and extend our network year over year. It is our goal to bring fast, reliable fiber-driven services to more Nebraska homes and businesses, allowing residents and business owners to leverage the power of technology to drive further growth and progress in our home state.”

Great Plains Communications Fiber-Driven Products

Residential Services: Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass.

Symmetrical internet speeds up to 2 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Business Services: Symmetrical Internet with speeds up to 100 Gbps, Managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WiFi, multiple voice options, GPC Wireless backup LTE, SD WAN and Unified Communications.

To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services are monitored at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.