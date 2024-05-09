Pieridae Announces Voting Results Report Following Its Annual Shareholder Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) today announced that, in accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company released its Voting Results Report that briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of Pieridae held on May 9, 2024. Each of the matters acted upon at the Meeting is described below and in greater detail in the 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

Pieridae had 159,099,336 common shares outstanding and eligible to vote at the Meeting, of which 64,197,292 (40.35%) were voted.

VOTING RESULTS

1. Number of Directors: By a resolution passed by ballot, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was approved at eight. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 48,120,568 74.96 16,076,724 25.04

2. Election of Directors: By resolution passed by ballot, the following eight nominees were each elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Charles Boulanger 46,143,859 74.14 16,096,708 25.86 Richard Couillard 45,977,043 73.87 16,263,524 26.13 Doug Dreisinger 46,143,634 74.14 16,096,933 25.86 Gail Harding, K.C. 46,138,566 74.13 16,102,001 25.87 Andrew Judson 46,083,551 74.04 16,157,016 25.96 Patricia McLeod, K.C. 46,088,880 74.05 16,151,687 25.95 Darcy Reding 61,942,161 99.52 298,406 0.48 Kiren Singh 46,132,030 74.12 16,108,537 25.88

A biography of the board members is available in the Management Information Circular.

3. Appointment of Auditors: By a resolution passed by ballot, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the auditors of the Company to hold office until close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 64,129,917 99.90 67,375 0.10

4. Executive Compensation: By a non-binding resolution passed via ballot, the advisory vote on executive compensation, also known as “say on pay”, as described in the Management Information Circular, was approved. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 61,145,510 98.24 1,095,057 1.76

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from the Canadian Foothills and adjacent areas in Alberta and in northeast British Columbia. Pieridae’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

