Ibogaine Software Serves as a Memoir to a Family Owned and Operated Business

MIAMI, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a family run business, has worked for the past 10 years on a revolutionary software solution for their pioneering ibogaine treatment.

Capturing Emotions

The success of this software lies in its ability to understand the emotional sentiments behind the memories of its users. It's been a long and arduous journey and the Ibogaine Research Center is working hard to perfect the software for the next few months. Gavriel Dardashti, Successor to David Dardashti, had this to say: "I have always wanted to make my father proud, sometimes people don't understand the hardship of a son who wishes to preserve his fathers legacy. Creating this software was no easy task and I hope it demonstrates to the world that I am more worthy than anyone else to carry on my fathers work." The clinic suggests applications for the software outside of medicine that could help the world flourish, and, in the coming weeks and months the Ibogaine Research Center will create a database by compiling all the recorded data and using it to help determine dosage for those returning for an ibogaine reflection treatment.

The Ibogaine Research Center is creating an emotional sentiment capturing software to further the legacy of its founder, David Dardashti, and to build a database for future ibogaine treatments.

For more information call 1-800-818-4511 or visit www.ibogaineclinic.com