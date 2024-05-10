bluebird bio, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 28, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Chemours securities between April 24, 2023 and December 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the Defendants deceived investors by falsely suggesting that: (1) they could secure FDA approval for lovo-cel without any severe warnings for blood cancers; (2) they would receive a priority review voucher from the FDA, which they could then sell to enhance their financial standing ahead of the lovo-cel launch; (3) consequently, the Company greatly exaggerated Lyfgenia's clinical and commercial potential; and (4) therefore, the Defendants' optimistic statements about the Company's business, operations, and future were substantially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times concerned.

