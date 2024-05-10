First-Ever Creator Token Skyrockets to 100x - $DON, Launched by XCAD Network on Gate.io and MEXC, Delivers Stellar Performance on Day One

Dubai, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCAD Network , a leading Watch2Earn tokenisation platform for YouTubers, has achieved significant success with its first-ever full product creator token $DON, in collaboration with Donato Muñoz ( TheDonato ), a popular YouTube star with 40M+ subscribers and 7B views recognised for exciting content about video games. Since its launch on the 8th of May, the new creator token has soared to a 100x all-time high, now sitting at 43x at US$0.043, achieved a 24-hour trading volume of US$2.7 million, and attained an FDV of US$43 million, successfully redefining creator tokenisation and providing fans with unmatched access and rewards.

The new $DON token, launched and specifically tailored to meet the unique interests of TheDonato's fanbase, features an array of exclusive benefits and engagement opportunities that capitalise on the growth of the creator economy. In anticipation of these perks, which include product rewards, exclusive raffle participation, and a significant role in influencing TheDonato’s content creation journey, the launch was live-streamed to the YouTuber’s 40M+ subscribers who have shown substantial enthusiasm by delving into purchasing the new creator token to enjoy these unique advantages.



Oliver Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of XCAD Network, expressed his excitement about the success of the new creator token launch: "Watching TheDonato’s fanbase rally behind the launch of the $DON token is incredibly affirming. It is a clear indication that our platform's commitment to empowering content creators and engaging fans through innovative blockchain technology is resonating. This launch not only celebrates the success of TheDonato but also exemplifies our vision of transforming fan engagement into tangible rewards and opportunities. The imminent next steps involve launching the $DON token and integrating it into the XCAD app. This will enable fans to acquire and utilise the token to connect with Donato."



Donato Muñoz (TheDonato) added: “The response from my fanbase to the $DON token has been overwhelmingly positive, marking a significant milestone early in its rollout. Their support is crucial to my growth as a content creator and illustrates the power of including fans directly in the content creation process. The launch was live-streamed to my fans, and it was an awesome event. We are just beginning this exciting journey together, and I am eager to explore how this collaborative approach will evolve, making content creation a more interactive and rewarding experience for every loyal supporter.”



Having onboarded YouTubers with over 800 million subscribers combined, XCAD Network is on a mission to bridge the gap between creators and their fans, while creating competitive advantages and additional monetary avenues for creators. The $DON token marks a crucial step in this journey by pushing TheDonato’s fanbase beyond the traditional boundaries of fan-creator interactions, developing a mutually rewarding relationship.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network is a pioneer in the Watch2Earn revolution, bridging the gap between creators and fans through its tokenisation ecosystem. Having onboarded creators with over 800 million combined subscribers, XCAD empowers creators by launching their own tokens and provides rewards for fan loyalty in addition to a role in decision-making via Creator Token holding.

