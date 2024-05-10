Fire Starter Market To Reach a Positive CAGR By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing popularity of recreational tours in the population encourages industry developments.

The popularity of outdoor recreational pursuits like camping, hiking, and backpacking has notably fueled the demand for fire starters. According to the American Canoe Association, the number of outdoor recreation enthusiasts increased by 2.3% in 2022, reaching 168.1 million Americans, constituting 55% of the total population aged six years and above. This trend is projected to persist as more individuals seek solace from the pressures of modern life and reconnect with the natural world, consequently propelling the demand for essential outdoor equipment, including fire starters.

Moreover, advancements in fire starter technology have rendered them more efficient, convenient, and user-friendly. Manufacturers are integrating innovative materials and designs to produce fire starters that are weatherproof, durable, and easy to ignite. These advancements will attract a broader consumer base and foster market expansion.

The fire starter market holds substantial growth potential in emerging markets, particularly in regions where outdoor recreation is highly valued and the middle class is expanding. For example, in India, the popularity of hiking, camping, and trekking is steadily increasing each year, with a significant contribution from the demographic of individuals aged between 15 to 28 years. This demographic, in particular, is driving the demand for outdoor activities, including the need for fire starters. As more people in these markets participate in outdoor pursuits and have disposable income to invest in gear, the demand for fire starters is poised to escalate. Manufacturers can capitalize on these opportunities by developing products tailored to local preferences and forging partnerships with local distributors to broaden their market presence.

Segmentation Overview:

The fire starter market has been segmented into product type, distribution channel, application, end-user, and region.

Retail stores account for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the market segmentation includes retail stores and online retailers. Retail stores likely hold a significant share of the distribution channel segment of the fire starter market. This can be attributed to the convenience and immediate availability of the product in physical stores, as well as the established trust consumers have in brick-and-mortar retailers.

The solid fire starters accounted for a significant market share in 2023

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into solid fire starters, liquid fire starters, electric fire starters, and natural fire starters. The solid fire starters segment holds a significant share of the product type segment of the fire starter market. Solid fire starters, such as matches, lighters, and flint strikers, have been widely used for decades due to their convenience, portability, and reliability. They are easily accessible, affordable, and suitable for various applications, including camping, barbecuing, and lighting candles or fireplaces at home.

Fire Starter Market Report Highlights:

The fire starter market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

Increasing outdoor recreation activities and technological advancements fuel fire starter demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe tremendous growth driven by the increasing adoption of fire starters for outdoor cooking and the growing interest in outdoor recreational activities in countries such as China and India.

Some prominent players in the fire starter market report include Zippo Manufacturing Company, BIC Corporate, Swedish Match, Duraflame Inc., Benxi Fenghe Lighter Co. Ltd., Baida Lighter Co. Ltd., Yankee Candle Company Inc., Ningbo Ouqi Smoking Set Co. Ltd., Coghlan's Ltd., Mickwick.

