Industrial Air Heaters Market To Reach USD 52.8 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

The massive demand from the manufacturing sector encourages industry growth.

The industrial air heaters market is witnessing significant growth, primarily propelled by the increasing demand from the manufacturing sector. Since industrial processes necessitate precise temperature control for optimal product quality and production efficiency, air heaters play a pivotal role in maintaining the desired temperature range. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), global manufacturing production experienced a robust year-on-year growth of 2.9% in 2023, signaling a solid recovery. This resurgence in manufacturing activities is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial air heaters across diverse industries, including automotive, chemical, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, the emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is emerging as another key factor driving the industrial air heaters market growth. Governments worldwide are enacting stringent regulations and policies to curb greenhouse gas emissions and promote energy conservation. For instance, the European Union's Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) mandates binding measures to assist member states in achieving energy efficiency targets. Industrial air heaters equipped with advanced technologies, such as high-efficiency burners and heat recovery systems, are gaining traction owing to their ability to minimize energy consumption and mitigate carbon footprint. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like biomass and solar power further bolstered the demand for eco-friendly industrial air heaters.

Segmentation Overview:

The industrial air heaters market has been segmented into fuel, technology, capacity, end-use, and region.

The general manufacturing segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023

Based on the market segmentation by end-use, the general manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share within the industrial air heaters market in 2023. The manufacturing sector encompasses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, and metal fabrication.

Electric is the largest segment projected to attain prominence in the coming years.

Based on fuel segmentation, the electric segment held the largest market share within the industrial air heaters market in 2023. The increasing emphasis on sustainability, coupled with the availability of a reliable and cost-effective electricity supply, has driven the adoption of electric air heaters across various industries.

Industrial Air Heaters Market Report Highlights:

The industrial air heaters market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2032.

Surging demand from the manufacturing sector drives industry growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the industrial air heaters market.

Some prominent players in the industrial air heaters market report include Watlow, Chromalox, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, Omega Engineering, Dalton Electric Heating Co., Spirax Sarco, Thermic Edge, Tutco, Indeeco, and Durex Industries.

