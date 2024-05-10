Global Green Cooling Technologies Market Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2024 & 2029F

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Cooling Technologies Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Green Cooling Technologies Market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.19% through 2029

The green cooling technologies market refers to the dynamic and evolving sector focused on environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for cooling applications. This market encompasses a range of technologies designed to mitigate the environmental impact of traditional cooling systems, addressing concerns related to climate change, ozone depletion, and energy consumption. Key components of the green cooling technologies market include innovative cooling systems, eco-friendly refrigerants, and energy-efficient practices.







The primary objective of the green cooling technologies market is to provide alternatives to conventional cooling methods that often rely on high-energy consumption and environmentally harmful refrigerants. These alternatives prioritize the use of natural refrigerants, advanced cooling technologies, and energy-efficient designs to reduce carbon footprints and promote ecological sustainability. As global awareness of environmental issues intensifies, the green cooling technologies market plays a pivotal role in driving a transition towards more responsible and sustainable cooling practices across various industries, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Key Market Trends



The global Green Cooling Technologies Market is witnessing a significant trend towards the accelerated adoption of natural refrigerants. This shift is primarily driven by environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Natural refrigerants such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons are gaining traction as viable alternatives to synthetic refrigerants like hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which have high global warming potential (GWP). The phase-out of these synthetic refrigerants under international agreements like the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment is further bolstering the demand for green cooling technologies.



key advantages of natural refrigerants is their low environmental impact. Unlike synthetic refrigerants, natural refrigerants have zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and negligible GWP, making them environmentally friendly alternatives. Moreover, natural refrigerants are energy-efficient and offer better thermodynamic properties, resulting in lower energy consumption and operating costs for cooling systems. As a result, industries such as food and beverage, retail, and cold chain logistics are increasingly transitioning to green cooling technologies to meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.



Technological advancements and innovation in refrigeration systems are driving the widespread adoption of natural refrigerants. Manufacturers are developing advanced cooling solutions that leverage natural refrigerants while ensuring optimal performance, safety, and reliability. These innovations include transcritical CO2 systems, cascade refrigeration systems, and hybrid cooling systems that combine multiple refrigerants for enhanced efficiency and versatility. Additionally, governments and industry stakeholders are promoting the use of natural refrigerants through incentives, subsidies, and awareness campaigns, further accelerating their uptake in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Green Cooling Technologies Market.

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Trane Technologies Company, LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Schneider Electric S.E.

Asetek Inc.

Report Scope:



Green Cooling Technologies Market, By Product:

Mobile Air Conditioning

Air Conditioning Chiller

Unitary Air Conditioning

Green Cooling Technologies Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Green Cooling Technologies Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

