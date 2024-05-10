Global Cell Culture Research Report 2024-2029: Growing Strategic Alliances Bolsters Market Expansion

Dublin, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagents), Vessels (Roller Bottle, Cell Factory, Flask), Equipment (SU Bioreactor, Storage, Incubators, Filtration)), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Regenerative Medicine) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cell culture market is projected to reach USD 57.9 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 30.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The growth of this market can be attributed to growing investments and fundings for research in the field of cell biology. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer is boosting the demand for advanced therapies such as tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the cell culture market in the coming years.





The growth of this market is majorly driven by the government support and funding for cell-based research, emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines, demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), growing adoption of single-use technologies, growth of cell and gene therapies and stem cell research, increasing focus on product development. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research and limitations in the production of high-density cell cultures are restraining the growth of this market.



The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of by application segment in 2023.



In 2023, the biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of by application segment in the global cell culture market. Biopharmaceutical production segment is further categorized into vaccine production, monoclonal antibody production, and other therapeutic protein production. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, resulting to promote the growth of biopharmaceutical production in cell culture market.



The US will continue to dominate the cell culture market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.



In 2023, the cell culture market in North America was led by the US. As the world's largest biopharmaceutical market with a strong emphasis on research and investment in biopharmaceuticals, the US holds a prominent position. Moreover, the country hosts renowned academic research institutions such as Harvard University, Stanford University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), renowned for their groundbreaking work in life sciences, including drug discovery and biotechnology, which extensively employ cell culture techniques, thereby fuelling market expansion. Furthermore, increasing investments in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine R&D are contributing to the growth of the cell culture market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 738 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $57.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising adoption of single-use technologies, and growing strategic alliances for the development of advanced therapy medicine products), restraints (high cost of cell biology research and limitations regarding production of high density cell culture), opportunities (growing opportunities in emerging economies, rising demand for 3D cell culture), and Challenges (ethical concern regarding cell usage) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the cell culture market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell culture market

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

BD (US)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Caisson Labs (US)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

InvivoGen (France)

PAN-Biotech (Germany)

Cellexus (Scotland)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Adolf Kuhner AG (Switzerland)

Bio-Techne (US)

Advancion Corporation (US)

BioSpherix, Ltd. (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62i2r5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment