Swollen Knee Treatment Market To Reach USD 1.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

The growth of the swollen knee treatment market is positively projected in the forecast period.

The global market for swollen knee treatment comprises diverse options and approaches to manage and address knee swelling, a prevalent condition resulting from injuries, arthritis, infections, or other medical issues. This market encompasses various products and services, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, physical therapy, and surgical procedures. Key market growth drivers include an aging population, the increasing incidence of arthritis and sports-related injuries, advancements in medical technology, and more significant healthcare expenditures. Consequently, the global swollen knee treatment market is anticipated to experience consistent growth, supported by ongoing research and development efforts to introduce new and enhanced treatment modalities.

The swollen knee treatment market is experiencing notable growth, primarily due to the escalating prevalence of arthritis, notably osteoarthritis, among the aging demographic. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 58.5 million adults in the United States were afflicted with arthritis in 2020, with osteoarthritis emerging as the predominant form. Furthermore, the heightened engagement in sports and physical activities has elevated the risk of knee injuries, amplifying the demand for effective swollen knee treatments.



The evolution of minimally invasive treatment modalities, such as arthroscopic surgery and injection therapies, has propelled the expansion of the swollen knee treatment market. Compared to conventional open surgeries, these sophisticated techniques offer swifter recovery times, diminished pain, and enhanced patient outcomes. As indicated by a study featured in the Journal of Arthroscopic and Related Surgery, the global arthroscopy devices market is projected to attain a value of $6.5 billion by 2026, underscoring the rise in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures for knee ailments.

Segmentation Overview:

The swollen knee treatment market has been segmented into drug type, condition, distribution channel, and region.

Osteoarthritis is a leading segment projected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that primarily affects the elderly. The knee is one of the most commonly affected joints. Based on the increasing prevalence of bone disorders and the need for effective treatment, osteoarthritis was a leading segment for the condition category in 2023.

NSAIDs are the leading segments for drug type having prominent growth.

Based on drug type, the largest segment in 2023 is likely to be non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). NSAIDs are widely prescribed for the management of swollen knees due to their anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

Swollen Knee Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The swollen knee treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

The emerging regenerative therapies and personalized medicine drive the swollen knee treatment market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for swollen knee treatment in the near future. A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that osteoarthritis, a significant contributor to swollen knees, is increasing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region due to factors such as aging populations, and lifestyle changes.

Some prominent players in the swollen knee treatment market report include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic plc, Össur hf, Breg, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Bauerfeind AG.

